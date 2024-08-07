VICTOR SUPER PREMIUM PET FOOD INVESTS MILLIONS IN TEXAS FACILITY

East Texas production plant features state-of-the-art equipment and automation for enhanced safety and quality controls

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food, a Mid America Pet Food brand known for high-quality pet nutrition at a common-sense value, has continued to make major upgrades to its Mount Pleasant production facility, including updates to food safety and testing procedures.

Over the last year, VICTOR has invested more than $5 million in the facility, team and processes to continually deliver products that exceed industry-leading food safety and testing standards. These upgrades include:

Making capital investments to the facility and equipment to improve safety, efficiency and production capabilities





Adding team members with decades of pet experience to newly created senior management positions within VICTOR's quality and manufacturing departments





Installing automated systems to sample finished products as part of VICTOR's ongoing, robust test and hold program





Engaging an industry-leading third-party laboratory for finished product testing to ensure all test results are objective and accurate





Implementing additional training and process enhancements, including thousands of quality inspections weekly





Updating sanitation protocols to include a 12-hour deep cleaning of the manufacturing equipment and facility before production begins every week

"We take the safety and well-being of every pet very seriously, and this investment underscores our unwavering commitment to pet safety and the highest quality standards," said Jeff Caswell, CEO of VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food. "We're confident these changes add even more assurance that pet owners are providing the best nutrition for their beloved pets when they feed them VICTOR."

The East Texas facility has been certified through the SQF Program since 2018, a rigorous food safety program recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative that scores on a scale of 100. Since then, VICTOR has consistently scored 98 or higher.

For more information on the facility and VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food, visit https://victorpetfood.com/.

About VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food

Founded in 2007, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) is produced by Mid America Pet Food. Based in East Texas, VICTOR offers reliable pet nutrition at a common-sense value for the loyal companions who are Always By Your Side®. VICTOR's super premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about VICTOR is available at www.victorpetfood.com .

