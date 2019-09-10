Victorious News Expected At Heavenly Culture, World Peace And Restoration Of Light's Peace Summits

QUITO, Ecuador, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement is building for victorious news as political heads of states across North, Central and South America will convene with international peace NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) to report on the progress of the implementation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) in their respective countries.

The DPCW is a proposed body of law composed of 10 articles and 38 clauses to maintain sustainable peace relations amongst countries. It has garnered wide-spread citizen support totaling 1.5 million supporters from 195 countries and nation leaders.

In honor of the DCPW's 5th Anniversary this year, HWPL's Los Angeles branch will host the 2019 HWPL World Peace Summit in Ecuador and Los Angeles.

In Ecuador, the event will be held at the National Assembly Auditorium on September 12, 2019. Leaders of Ecuador's National Assembly have been listening to their citizens' voices to implement the DPCW and have vowed their country's support. President of the National Assembly Cesar Litardo and Cristina Reyes, Member of the board of directors of the National Assembly, met with HWPL directors in June 2019 have been active in supporting the DPCW.

In Los Angeles, over 3,000 volunteers are eager to hear about the DPCW's progress. The 5th Anniversary will be celebrated with culture of peace performances through renowned Grammy-award winning Composer Benjamin Wright and Singer Odino Faccia.

"Leader and citizen support for the DCPW has grown exponentially over the past 5 years" said HWPL Central and South America Director Sue Kim, "the leaders who are supporting this effort now will be pillars in this legacy of peace."

In addition to the events held in America, the "2019 HWPL World Peace Summit" will be hosted worldwide in 87 countries including South Korea, France, Australia, Russia, India, and Zambia and U.S. cities like San Francisco and Washington D.C.

