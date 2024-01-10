Victors Home Solutions Now Services Cleveland and Toledo Homeowners

Victors Home Solutions is now providing its award winning roofing solutions to homeowners in Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio.

CANTON, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victors Home Solutions is ready to support thousands of homeowners by opening two new branches, one in each Cleveland and Toledo, OH, and adding 20 employees to its roster.

With two successful branches already in Canton and Grand Rapids, MI, Victors is excited to now offer their products and services to Ohio homeowners and to set the bar for other companies in the roofing and home improvement industries.

"I really just want to help people, and I know we offer the best quality products and solutions for homeowners that need to repair or replace their roofs," said Victor, CEO and Owner of Victors Home Solutions. "We've seen a real need in the Toledo and Cleveland areas and I'm humbled by the warm reception we've received from the communities already."

Victors Home Solutions is known for its passion for the communities it supports through their Give Back Program. For every 100 roof replacements installed, one local family in need will receive a free roof.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Grand Rapids, MI, January 2023 office opening and puts them in an ideal position to continue their expansion throughout the Midwest. For more information on Victors Home Solutions, their products, services and industry-leading 50 Year Leak Free Guarantee, call 800-941-5754 or visit their website at Victors.com .

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Michigan and Ohio communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 120 employees and four locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com .

