Victors Home Solutions recognized as 2024 Roofing Contractor of the Year

Victors Home Solutions has been recognized as 2024 Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5th, 2024, Victors Home Solutions was awarded the title of Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year at the Best of Success conference in Bonita Springs, FL.

At this conference, Victors Home Solutions, which has been in business since 2008, received the award for Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year. Victor Smolyanov, Founder and CEO, attributes much of his success to the opportunity to give back to the communities in which he operates: "Last year we were blessed to give away 23 roofs, and this year it's going to be 40, and that has a huge impact," he said. "For us, it's one out of 4,000 roofs, but for them, it's potentially a life-changing event, allowing them to live more comfortably without having to worry about moving their bed when it rains or having a tarp on."

This marks the 20th year of the conference, and it is said to be a must-attend event for roofing professionals. In addition to the amenities available on-site, there are many opportunities for education, exploration of new roofing technologies, and networking with top organizations in the roofing industry, such as Victors Home Solutions.

Victors Home Solutions is recognized for their impact on local communities through their Give Back program. A program that has provided many with a roof over their heads. For every 100 roof replacements installed, Victors will provide one local family in need with a roof replacement at no cost. To nominate someone you know, click here .

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, New Jersey, Illinois, and Pennsylvania communities for over 15 years. Victors' commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and eight locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com .

