Victra Honors 100 Deserving Teachers Nationwide with Highly-Acclaimed Training Experience at Ron Clark Academy

In partnership with Ron Clark Academy, Victra sends 100 educators to attend the sought-after training program at the prestigious Academy in Atlanta, GA.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra – the largest Verizon authorized retailer in the U.S. – is excited to unveil 100 educators who have been selected to participate in the prestigious Ron Clark Academy immersive training experience in Atlanta, GA. With this initiative, Victra aims to recognize outstanding teachers and provide them with an unparalleled opportunity for professional growth and development, hosting the winners at the Academy on January 25 and 26, 2024.

The selected teachers have demonstrated exceptional dedication and creativity in their contributions to their schools, students and communities. As a testament to their commitment, these educators have been chosen for this unique opportunity to receive training directly from the experts at the Ron Clark Academy.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ron Clark Academy in recognizing the outstanding contributions of educators from communities across the country that have such a profound impact on the next generation," said Rich Balot, CEO and Founder of Victra. "Teachers shape the future of society, and this partnership reflects our commitment to their professional development."

Victra believes that education is the cornerstone of progress and growth within communities. Through its partnership with Ron Clark Academy, known for its innovative and effective teaching methods, the two aim to provide local teachers with the tools they need to create meaningful and lasting educational experiences for their students.

"We are excited to welcome new teachers to our academy and share our techniques with those making a difference in their communities," said Ron Clark. "Our mission is to inspire educators and ignite a passion for learning in students. This partnership with Victra makes it possible to bring these skills to prominent teachers across the nation, and those who are most deserving as identified by their nominators!"

The training program will cover a range of topics and innovative teaching techniques, including observation of the acclaimed Ron Clark teaching methods and exclusive hands-on workshops. With these new skills and methods, teachers will bring back valuable insights and strategies to students in the local community, benefiting both fellow educators and students.

Although the formal nomination process for this year's program is closed, individuals still have the opportunity to sponsor or directly send a teacher of their choice to the Ron Clark Academy, where educators will be provided with the tools they need to transform learning environments into ones filled with passion, creativity and authenticity. With hundreds of nominations received so far, this ensures your deserving teacher can participate in the program that will demonstrate transformative methods and techniques to bring back and implement in the classroom. Both options will be considered separately from the nomination process and sponsored educators will automatically be able to attend.

For $1500, individuals can sponsor a teacher, while $2500 directly sends a teacher. Both donation options cover the full cost of the RCA Experience Event fees, lodging, and meals. However, travel is only included for the teacher in the "Direct Send".

For a full list of winners and information about other Victra initiatives, please visit https://victra.com/ron-clark-academy/.

