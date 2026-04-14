Vicuna Air Expands U.S. In-Cabin Pet Travel Network with New Routes Between New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco

New services across three major U.S. cities give more pet owners access to in-cabin travel within North America, while also strengthening connections to Vicuna Air's existing New York routes to London and Paris.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicuna Air, the in-cabin pet travel company redefining how pets fly, today announces the expansion of its North American network with new routes between New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The launch gives more pet owners access to seamless domestic travel within the U.S., while also making it easier for travellers across North America to connect onwards to the company's existing international services from New York to London and Paris.

Vicuna Air founder Jamie Everett and Monty, the face of the brand, pictured beside one of the Gulfstream GV jets used for Vicuna Air flights.

Vicuna Air is designed to address many of the emotional and practical challenges pet owners associate with long-distance travel. For those wanting to travel alongside their pets, Vicuna's Furs Class service allows owners and pets to fly side-by-side in the cabin, offering a calmer and more considered alternative to traditional pet travel. Combining the comfort of private aviation with highly attentive service, Furs Class is designed for people who do not want to be separated from their pets while travelling.

Alongside this, Vicuna Air is pioneering a new category in pet travel with Biscuit Class, the industry's first solo in-cabin service for pets. Designed for those travelling without their owners, Biscuit Class ensures pets remain in the cabin under the dedicated supervision of a trained Vicuna Concierge throughout the journey, offering a reassuring alternative to cargo transport at a price point comparable to many traditional pet shipping services.

Beyond the flight itself, Vicuna Air is designed to provide a seamless, highly-supported journey from start to finish. Alongside dedicated airport pick-up and drop-off support, the company also provides complete paperwork management for international services, including its New York to London and Paris routes, helping to simplify cross-border travel.

"Expanding our U.S. network is an important step for Vicuna Air," said Jamie Everett, the company's founder. "We have always believed there should be a better way to travel with pets, but hearing directly from so many owners since launching the business has made clear just how deeply this matters. This expansion allows us to offer more people across North America a premium, in-cabin alternative within the U.S., while also opening up greater access to our international London and Paris services."

As demand grows for better ways to travel with pets, Vicuna Air's expanded route network further positions the company at the forefront of premium in-cabin pet travel in North America.

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SOURCE Vicuna Air Limited