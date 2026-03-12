Vicuna Air - A New Model for International Pet Travel 'In Cabin'

Pet travel aviation innovator Vicuna Air unveils its new 'Biscuit Class', an industry-first service allowing pets to travel solo without their owners – always in the cabin, always with a Vicuna Concierge – https://www.vicunaair.com/our-services/pet-solo.

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Our pets are family. Vicuna Air treats them like it.

Vicuna Air founder James ‘Jamie’ Everett, pictured with his wife, a friend, and their dogs at the launch of Biscuit Class — the world’s first solo in‑cabin pet travel service. This is how family pets should travel. The world’s first solo in‑cabin international pet travel service, Biscuit Class from Vicuna Air. Time for pets to fly gently.

Today Vicuna Air launches Biscuit Class: a bold new service bringing solo in-cabin travel to the rapidly expanding world of premium pet aviation, enabling pets to travel without their owners in the cabin of a chartered Gulfstream GV private jet. It marks a powerful shift in what pet owners can expect from international travel. No traumatising cages in the hold. No separation anxiety, or agonising uncertainty. Instead, Biscuit Class offers a gentler alternative, one built around comfort, care, visibility, and peace of mind for pets and the people who love them. What lingers is not distress, but the memory of a journey made gentle.

Vicuna Air's founder and CEO, Jamie Everett, commented: "Biscuit Class changes the terms of the conversation entirely. For too long, pet owners have been asked to accept the unthinkable: a beloved pet locked away in a cage, frightened and alone in the cargo, while you are locked in your own nightmare of panic and uncertainty. We believe there is a better way. The cost is comparable, yet the emotional experience could not be more different. Once you see the alternative, the case for doing better becomes very hard to ignore."

With the 'Pawprint Economy' set to reach $500 billion by 2030, and 99% of owners now considering their pet immediate family, this sector is firmly in the spotlight1.

Biscuit Class: Vicuna Air's pioneering Biscuit Class service enables owners to send their pets internationally without needing to fly alongside them, while ensuring they travel in the comfort, safety, and style of the cabin – https://www.vicunaair.com/our-routes. This airport-to-airport service allows owners to stay with their pet right up to take-off and have them collected with them within minutes of landing.

Biscuit Class Plus: Vicuna's full concierge service handles every step of the journey, including all paperwork and door-to-door home collection and delivery. It is the ultimate in solo pet aviation, https://www.vicunaair.com/faqs.

Furs Class: Vicuna's original Furs Class service enables owners to travel in the cabin alongside their pets, with complete paperwork management and door-to-door chauffeured home collection and drop-off. With a Vicuna concierge present on every flight and worldwide Wi-Fi throughout, every detail is designed for a seamless journey and complete peace of mind, https://www.vicunaair.com/our-services/furs-class.

Jamie Everett added: "We're incredibly excited to be launching a new standard in stress-free international pet travel. Now more than ever, we recognise our pets' unwavering devotion and the central role they play in family life. Vicuna Air finally gives us a way to repay that loyalty and do right by them."

Routes:

Vicuna Air currently flies between London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, and Dubai, with routes to Milan, Frankfurt, and Toronto coming soon. Customers can also request additional destinations through the Vicuna Air website, with the strongest demand helping determine which new routes are chartered next.

About Vicuna Air:

Headquartered in London, Vicuna Air is a private aviation company specialising in international in-cabin pet travel, backed by private office investment. Its mission is simple: for every pet to travel stress-free, calmly, and quietly – to fly gently. Founded by lifelong dog devotee and highly qualified pilot Jamie Everett, Vicuna Air is the culmination of deep personal passion and decades of experience. Jamie first learned to fly with the Royal Air Force some forty years ago and has since logged thousands of hours in the air, while building a decades-long record of entrepreneurial success. In his words: "I'm incredibly lucky to bring together everything I love, all in one place."

Learn more about the story behind Vicuna Air and its founder via the link below. Subscribe on YouTube and follow us on Instagram to stay up to date with the latest news and journeys.

