Vida Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Global, Inc. ("Vida"), an AI Agent Operating System for modern businesses, announced today that it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering. Vida intends to offer 3,333,334 shares of its Class A Common Stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is estimated to be between $4.50 and $5.00 per share of its Class A Common Stock. Vida intends to use its net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, working capital and operating expenses.

Vida has applied to list the Class A Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange American and NYSE Texas, Inc. under the symbol "VIDA".

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of Vida's Class A Common Stock will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: The Benchmark Company, LLC at 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of these securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

ABOUT VIDA

Vida is an AI agent operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, manage, and monetize AI agents capable of running operations and communications for businesses. The platform is model-agnostic, orchestrating across Vida's proprietary technology and leading large language models and AI systems, including OpenClaw, to deliver intelligent, full-stack agents across industries. Vida serves direct enterprise customers and a global network of resellers, agencies, and partners. For more information, visit https://vida.io.

Press Contact:

ICR for Vida

[email protected]

SOURCE VIDA Global Inc.