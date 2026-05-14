Vida Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Global, Inc. ("Vida"), an AI Agent Operating System for modern businesses, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $4.00 per share of Common Stock. In connection with the offering, Vida has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 shares of Common Stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE American LLC and NYSE Texas, Inc. under the symbol "VIDA" on May 15, 2026, and the offering is expected to close on May 18, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering of the Common Stock is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: The Benchmark Company, LLC at 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on May 14, 2026.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT VIDA

Vida is an AI agent operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, manage, and monetize AI agents capable of running business operations and communications. The platform is model-agnostic, orchestrating across Vida's proprietary technology and leading large language models and AI systems, including OpenClaw, to deliver intelligent, full-stack agents across industries. Vida serves direct enterprise customers and a global network of resellers, agencies, and partners. For more information, visit https://vida.io.

MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE VIDA Global Inc.