Vida Raises $4M Series A to Accelerate AI Voice Innovation and Expand Leadership Team

New Leaders Jordan Gadapee (CMO), Mark Lilien (CTO), and Thomas Quintana (VP of AI) Join as Vida's AI Voice Agents Surpass 100 Million Customer Interactions

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida , the leading AI phone agent operating system for enterprises, today announced the close of its $4 million Series A funding round led by Trammell Venture Partners (TVP) with participation from Timechain and others. The investment will support the continued development of Vida's advanced AI solutions, accelerate the company's mission to make AI agents accessible to more businesses, and fuel expansion into new verticals.

"It's been an exciting year at Vida as we've helped businesses across construction, medical, automotive, telecom, and managed service providers deploy tens of thousands of AI agents that tackle complex tasks, boost customer engagement, and reduce reliance on human agents," said Lyle Pratt, CEO and Founder of Vida. "This funding gives us the resources to scale faster, expand AI agents into new industries, and empower businesses everywhere to improve customer engagement, efficiency, and growth."

Since launch, Vida's AI phone agents have powered more than 100 million customer interactions. Vida's AI Agents are deployed across tens of thousands of businesses across diverse industries, including construction, healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, and more.

A recent analysis found that customer inquiries handled by Vida AI agents are resolved about 80 percent faster than industry benchmarks * for human-handled service calls. This speed advantage allows businesses to handle more calls per hour, reduce wait times, and deliver consistently high-quality customer experiences across voice, web, and SMS channels.

"Vida unlocks agentic performance across all of the ways customers communicate with businesses from voice to text and beyond," said Christopher Calicott, Managing Director and co-founding partner at TVP. "As the Vida team executes against its strong vision, our investment will help to accelerate Vida's penetration in this rapidly growing market." Upon the closing of the Series A, Mr. Calicott joined Vida's board of directors as Chairman.

Following the funding round, Vida has strengthened its leadership team with three senior appointments: Jordan Gadapee as Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Lilien as Chief Technology Officer, and Thomas Quintana as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence. Gadapee and Lilien both join from Textline (acquired by Inunity), where Gadapee served as CPO and Lilien as founder and CTO. Quintana, formerly Director of Next Generation Technologies at Inteliquent (acquired by Sinch), adds deep AI voice experience. Together, they bring decades of experience in telecom, AI, and SaaS innovation to guide Vida's product strategy, platform expansion, and global growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Vida at such a defining moment in its growth," said Jordan Gadapee, CMO at Vida. "Vida is setting a new standard for how businesses connect and manage customers through AI, and I'm eager to help amplify that impact as we scale into new industries and redefine the future of intelligent communication."

Created by telecom industry veterans, Vida provides advanced AI solutions that empower businesses to streamline and automate customer interactions, boosting revenue and enhancing productivity. The company's AI agents handle complex business functions, including customer service calls and texts, lead qualification, scheduling, sales, and more, allowing teams to focus on growth while delivering a seamless customer experience. Vida partners with SMBs, telecom providers, and managed service providers to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions across a range of industries.

To learn more about Vida's AI-powered solutions, visit https://vida.io/ .

* Analysis based on a sample of 10,000 Vida AI agent customer conversations lasting 15 seconds or longer (average resolution time of one minute and 14 seconds), compared to Zendesk's industry benchmark of approximately six minutes for human-handled service calls.

About Vida

Vida is the leading AI phone agent operating system, transforming the way businesses communicate and operate. Founded by telecom veterans, its platform enables enterprises to create, deploy, manage, sell, and scale AI agents that automate key functions such as customer service, lead qualification, scheduling, and sales. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Vida delivers lifelike, low-latency voice interactions for real-time, engaging conversations. For more information, please visit https://vida.io/ .

About Trammell Venture Partners

Trammell Venture Partners , founded in 2016, is an Austin-based early-stage venture capital firm investing in Bitcoin-native and applied AI companies. Since 2020, TVP has focused on backing founders building on the layers of the Bitcoin protocol stack via the venture capital industry's first dedicated Bitcoin-native mandated VC fund series.

