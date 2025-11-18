Vida Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup

Leading Channel Outlet Honors Vida for Empowering Businesses with AI-Powered Communication

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida , the leading AI phone agent operating system for enterprises, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Vida as a 2025 Stellar Startup in the Networking/Unified Communications category.

Vida earned the distinction for pioneering lifelike, AI-driven voice automation that is transforming how businesses communicate. Built for the channel, Vida's platform enables partners to deliver next-generation customer experiences and build scalable, high-margin AI services that drive measurable growth.

"We're honored to be recognized by CRN as one of this year's Stellar Startups," said Lyle Pratt, CEO and Founder of Vida. "Vida was built with MSPs, telecom providers, and SaaS enterprises in mind, and their success delivering AI-powered communication to customers has been central to our growth. Together, ushering in a new era of intelligent, automated communication that's redefining how businesses connect with their customers."

Founded by telecom industry veterans, Vida provides advanced AI solutions that empower businesses to streamline and automate customer interactions, boosting revenue and enhancing productivity. The company's AI agents handle complex business functions, including customer service calls and texts, lead qualification, scheduling, sales, and more, allowing teams to focus on growth while delivering a seamless customer experience. Vida partners with telecom providers and managed service providers to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions across a range of industries.

"We're excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This honor highlights each organization's commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies and empowering partner success. We can't wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry."

The prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products. This annual list helps solution providers make informed strategic decisions and discover technologies and services that strengthen their portfolios and drive success.

To learn more about Vida's AI-powered solutions, visit https://vida.io/ .

About Vida

Vida is the leading AI phone agent operating system, transforming the way businesses communicate and operate. Founded by telecom veterans, its platform enables enterprises to create, deploy, manage, sell, and scale AI agents that automate key functions such as customer service, lead qualification, scheduling, and sales. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Vida delivers lifelike, low-latency voice interactions for real-time, engaging conversations. For more info, please visit https://vida.io/ .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

