Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta: The Most Extraordinary Place for a PGA Tour Tournament

As one of Grupo Vidanta's most innovative resorts, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is the idyllic tournament venue for the Mexico Open at Vidanta taking place from April 28 to May 1 .

The tropical paradise resort offers a wide range of attractions, including the first-ever gondola at a beach resort, five different hotel brands, more than 35 restaurants, and bars, three luxurious spas, more than 30 swimming pools, and VidantaWorld.

BANDERAS BAY, Nayarit, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most important international sporting and social events is coming to Mexico! Grupo Vidanta—the leading developer of resorts and tourism infrastructure in Mexico and Latin America—is proud to host the Mexico Open at Vidanta from April 28 to May 1. With first-class facilities, a host of innovative vacation offerings, and beautiful nature-filled grounds, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta is perfectly suited to welcome the PGA TOUR tournament.

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta will be the site of one of the most important sporting and social events on an international scale: Mexico Open at Vidanta. Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta offers a wide variety of world-class attractions, including VidantaWorld - a project that will redefine the future of entertainment.

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta has garnered a reputation as one of Mexico's most impressive and luxurious resorts due to its unparalleled golf offerings, high-end amenities, countless entertainment options, and one-of-a-kind experiences. The spectacular resort boasts five different hotel brands—The Estates, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, and Mayan Palace—that together total more than 2,747 suites. Guests at the resort can experience SkyDream Parks Gondola—the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort—as well as more than 30 swimming pools, more than 35 restaurants, and bars, the Spatium Spa, the Brio Spa, The Spa at The Estates and La Plaza—a one-of-a-kind shopping and gourmet market venue. The spacious resort is additionally home to one of the most ambitious projects ever seen, VidantaWorld, which will transform family vacations by reimagining traditional theme parks into truly immersive Dream Parks.

"After more than 47 years of revolutionizing the tourism and entertainment industries, we continue to create the most extraordinary experiences and are proud to show the world one of our most innovative resorts, offering the world's most outstanding golf players, their families, caddies, fans, and guests a myriad of exclusive global options for fun, gastronomy, wellness, and nature, as well as the opportunity to enjoy a PGA TOUR tournament and play on our courses," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "As a 100% Mexican company and a top champion of Mexico as a leading tourist destination, we are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion and show the world that we're continuing to reimagine the future of entertainment with unprecedented projects such as VidantaWorld," he concluded.

The development plan of VidantaWorld will unfold in several phases and will consist of three distinct and immersive parks. The first, EPIK Dream Park, will include attractions built by world-class suppliers such as MACK Rides, Intamin, Vekoma, and Zamperla. The initial phase of EPIK Dream Park will include never-before-seen experiences such as Vista Wheel, an incredible ferris wheel that transforms into a multi-media light show spectacle by night; The Crater, a striking volcanic fountain; Jungle Valley, magical landscapes with fascinating dining options; and, The Lake Show, a stunning production with talented artists, breathtaking scenery and dazzling lights, honoring the music of Carlos Chávez, one of Mexico's most influential composers and the beloved late uncle of Grupo Vidanta founder Daniel Chávez Morán. In addition, following the success of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ—the first Cirque du Soleil resident show in Mexico and the first-ever Cirque du Soleil dinner show in the world—and Jungala Aqua Experience, both located at Vidanta Riviera Maya, upcoming phases of VidantaWorld will include exclusive experiences such as a whole realm dedicated to Cirque du Soleil and a land filled with world-class water attractions for adventure-loving families.

To learn more about this and other extraordinary Grupo Vidanta events and projects, including the upcoming opening of VidantaWorld, please visit GrupoVidanta.com.

About Vidanta Group

Founded in 1974 by the leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality through spectacular resorts and entertainment centers in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with brands that include The Estates, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, and Ocean Breeze, among others.

From AAA Five Diamond hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continues to pioneer innovative partnerships. These original collaborations include Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the first theatrical and culinary experience, the only one of its kind in Mexico and permanent in the Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with the global hospitality company TAO Group Hospitality to offer a series of innovative entertainment, lifestyle and gastronomy alternatives such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; as well as a close relationship with Nicklaus Designs and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular championship golf courses within the various Vidanta destinations.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first private airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Named in the last ten consecutive years as one of the "Best Companies for Work in Mexico", the organization maintains a strong commitment to its employees and nearby communities, through its continuous mission dedicated to environmental and social efforts, including the 2019 and 2020 Socially Responsible Company Distinction awarded by CEMEFI (Mexican Center for AC Philanthropy), the EarthCheck and Safe Travelworld certifications from the Travel & Tourism Council, in addition to its non-profit foundations, Fundación Vidanta and Fundación Delia Morán Vidanta.

Among the most recent novelties, The Estates stands out, the most exclusive and sumptuous experience in lodging and amenities to date; Jungala Aqua Experience an incomparable outdoor water park to enjoy multiple attractions, rest, and beautiful nature; the launch of the first Mexican luxury cruise line, Vidanta Cruises and the upcoming opening of the immersive "Dream Parks" at Vidanta World.

In the spring of 2022, Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta will host the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the first PGA TOUR tournament to be held in the Mexican Pacific. For more information, visit www.GrupoVidanta.com.

