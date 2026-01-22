VIDANTAWORLD MEXICO OPEN MOVES TO FALL, TRANSFORMING PGA TOUR STOP INTO A SIGNATURE DESTINATION EXPERIENCE

Día de Muertos, World's First Luxury Theme Park, Cirque du Soleil Elevate Championship Week in Puerto Vallarta

VALLARTA-NUEVO NAYARIT, Mexico, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, championship golf arrives at VidantaWorld amid one of Mexico's most spectacular seasons. The VidantaWorld Mexico Open returns October 29–November 1, 2026, transforming a PGA TOUR stop into a destination-wide experience where Día de Muertos celebrations, a newly opened luxury theme park, Cirque du Soleil performances, and a 2,500-acre oceanfront resort converge for an unforgettable week on Mexico's Pacific coast.

The Vidanta Vallarta Course, home to the VidantaWorld Mexico Open Oct 29-Nov 1, 2026. BON (Beauty of Nature) Luxury Theme Park at VidantaWorld Vallarta-Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico is the world's first luxury theme park and opens this fall ahead of the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open which takes place Oct 29-Nov 1.

The new timing aligns the tournament with Mexico's Día de Muertos season, infusing championship week with color, atmosphere, and celebration while offering travelers a rare opportunity to experience PGA TOUR competition alongside one of Mexico's most meaningful traditions.

Set within VidantaWorld's expansive 2,500-acre luxury resort destination, the tournament unfolds across a landscape defined by expansive pools, more than a mile of pristine Pacific beachfront, award-winning spas, headline entertainment, and elevated dining experiences—creating one of the most immersive and distinctive settings on the PGA TOUR calendar.

Adding to the destination's appeal is VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park—the world's first luxury-focused theme park scheduled to open ahead of the tournament. Designed as a low-density, hospitality-forward experience, BON will feature eight immersive themed lands featuring more than 20 attractions, full-service dining venues, and live entertainment.

During tournament week, the opening of BON expands the overall guest experience, offering guests a dynamic mix of leisure and entertainment beyond the fairways—without detracting from the championship competition at the center of the event.

The destination experience is further elevated by Cirque du Soleil LÚDŌ, a permanent aquatic production and dinner show that opened in December. The show blends world-class acrobatics, immersive storytelling, and elevated dining within a custom-built theater, adding another marquee entertainment element to championship week.

"Our goal is to deliver a tournament that meets the highest competitive standards while offering an environment that reflects where the modern PGA TOUR is headed," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president, Grupo Vidanta. "The scale and variety of experiences at VidantaWorld allow this event to function as both a premier competition and one of the TOUR's most compelling destination stops."

The 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open will feature a 132-player field competing for 500 FedExCup points and a share of a $4 million purse.

Since joining the PGA TOUR schedule in 2022, the Mexico Open has played a growing role in positioning Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit as premier international travel destinations, reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories through global broadcast coverage.

Broadcast coverage of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open 2026 will include Golf Channel, NBC, and the PGA TOUR World Feed.

