Video as a Service Market size to grow by USD 5.33 billion between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by the shift toward online learning and remote education - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video as a Service Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the video as a service market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 5.33 billion. The increased adoption of VaaS in virtual education drives market growth. The shift toward online learning and remote education fuels the surge in the adoption of VaaS. This is accelerated by factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Video communication for virtual classrooms, lectures, and interactive learning experiences is leveraged by educational institutions. Through this, there is an ease in the creation of virtual classrooms where educators can conduct live video sessions, engage with students in real time, and deliver lectures. This enhances accessibility and flexibility for both educators and students. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video as a Service Market 2024-2028
  • Concerns associated with the security and privacy of VaaS platforms hamper market growth. Concerns about unauthorized access to video meetings and the potential for data breaches are critical. Unauthorized individuals gaining access to confidential meetings can lead to the exposure of sensitive information and thus, ensuring end-to-end encryption and secure transmission of video data is essential. Various concerns arise regarding how user data are collected, stored, and processed. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The video as a service market is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, and Hybrid cloud), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment eliminates the need for organizations to invest heavily in on-premises infrastructure, hardware, and maintenance. It also provides scalability to meet the changing needs of an organization.  It also enables users to access video conferencing and collaboration tools from virtually anywhere with an Internet connection. This is particularly beneficial for organizations with distributed teams, remote workers, or international offices.
  • North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the video as a service market:

Acronis International GmbH, Advanced Control Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., RiversideFM Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Signature Video Group, Thinkmojo, Vidico, YUM YUM DIGITAL

Video As A Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.34%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 5.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

