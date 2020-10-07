Video Encoder Market worth $2.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Video Encoder Market with COVID-19 Impact by Number of Channel (Single, Multichannel), Mounting Type (Standalone, Rack-mounted), Application (Broadcast, Surveillance (Commercial, Residential, Institutional)), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Video Encoder Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7%. The major factors driving the growth of the video encoder market include ease of connecting analog cameras to networks, the use of cloud services to store a large amount of data, and the adoption of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) standards for video encoding.

"Rack-mounted video encoder is expected to lead the video encoder market during the forecast period"

Rack-mounted video encoders play a major role where there is an involvement of several analog cameras with coaxial cables. One rack in a central location allows to connect and manage several cameras. A video encoder blade acts as a video encoder without casing. As the blade cannot carry out its own operations, it is necessary to mount it in a standard-sized rack to function. A rack offers an expandable and convenient solution that helps connect several different video encoder blades. One, four, or six analog cameras can be supported by a video encoder blade. The rack-mounted video encoder market is witnessing significant traction with the growing number of product launches.

"Broadcast application is expected to lead the video encoder market during the forecast period"

Video streaming, rich media services are offered to individual customers through a variety of devices, no matter where they are situated. The acceleration is being driven by the rapid adoption rate of various types of content available on the Internet, and the emergence of devices such as tablets and smart phones offers high-quality viewing experiences. This provides a major opportunity for video encoder companies to grow in the market at a steady rate during the forecast period. The delivery of video, audio, and other media content over the Internet can be termed as video streaming media.

"APAC is expected to to be the fastest-growing market region during the forecast period"

The video encoder market in APAC is estimated to witness higher growth as compared to markets in North America and Europe. The adoption of surveillance technologies in the hospitality, healthcare, enterprise, and retail industries in APAC has enabled the video encoder market to grow at a significant rate. This region has become a global focal point for huge investments and business expansion opportunities. The ongoing developments in communication networks, the rise in the use of security cameras, and the growing number of manufacturing bases are some of the major factors driving the growth of the video encoder market in APAC

Major companies involved in the development and supply of video encoder are Hikvision (China), VITEC (France), Harmonic (US), Motorola Solutions (US), CISCO(US), CommScope (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Dahua Technology (Chin), and HaiVision (Canada).

