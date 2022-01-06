Video Game Market size to increase by USD 75.49 Bn | Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Improving Internet Access to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access has been identified as the major driver supporting the growth of the market. The availability of low-cost smartphones, especially in the emerging markets has increased the number of mobile gamers significantly. Also, the increased availability of affordable internet plans has given many users the access to online games. These factors are encouraging vendors in the market to introduce new games to attract customer interest, which is driving the growth of the market.

However, growing cost of game development is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Video Game Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Video Game Market is segmented as below:

Platform

Mobile Devices



Consoles



Computing Devices

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By platform, the adoption of video games is high on mobile devices. The market growth in the segment is faster compared to the growth in consoles and computing devices segments. The rising adoption of mobile games and the availability of low-cost, large-screen mobile devices are driving the growth of the mobile devices segment.

By geography, APAC is expected to emerge as the major market for video games during the forecast period. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share and will retain its dominance through 2025. The growing adoption of online games in developing countries such as India and the expansion of business operations by global players are driving the growth of the video games market in APAC.

Video Game Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Video Game Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Video Game Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Video Game Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist video game market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the video game market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the video game market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video game market vendors

Video Game Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 75.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, and Vivendi SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

