Video Inspection Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

The global video inspection equipment market was valued at US$ 1.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.05 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027). An increase in investment in sewer lines & drainage systems; and rising constructional projects across the world are some of the key factors driving the growth of the video inspection equipment market.



However, lack of awareness about video inspection equipment may restrain the adoption of these solutions in developing and underdeveloped regions of the world. Despite some limitations, the growing oil & gas industry will propel the adoption of video inspection equipment in pipelines across countries. The rising technology integration in video inspection equipment to have cost-effective inspection is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of this market during the forecast period. The rising levels of industrialization and urbanization in developing countries and increasing inspection standards for sewers in developed economies are some of the key factors that are expected to boost the growth of video inspection equipment market during the 2020-2027.



The market for video inspection equipment is segmented into component, application, end user, and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into inspection cameras, transporters, monitors & recorders, software, and other component. In 2019, the cameras segment held the largest share of global video inspection equipment market. Based on application, the video inspection equipment market is divided into drain & sewer, electrical conduit & duct, pipeline, and other applications. Pipeline segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Pipelines and piping is amongst the major applications of video inspection equipment as these are present in every industry and requires timely inspection to identify and remove any clogs. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into oil & gas, manufacturing & construction, food & beverages, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, and other end users. The oil & gas segment contributed a substantial share in 2019 because of increasing oil business across the globe. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region from 2020 to 2027.



Aries Industries, Inc., CUES Inc., Subsite Electronics, Vivax-Metrotech Corp, Rausch Electronics USA, LLC, Envirosight LLC, Hathorn Corporation, IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG, MyTana LLC, and Techcorr are among the key players that were profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global video inspection equipment market and its ecosystem.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Video Inspection Equipment Market



Despite being positive growth outlook, the on-going COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to negatively affect the global economy and thus affecting the business activities and company revenues in the video inspection equipment industry worldwide. The business lockdowns, travel bans, event cancellations, and supply chain disruptions in various countries are anticipated to affect the future growth of global video inspection equipment market, especially in 2020 and 2021.



For instance, major countries in MEA that are facing the negative economic impact of COVID-19 outbreak include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait. The region comprises growing economies which are prospective markets for video inspection equipment providers, owing to the huge presence of oil & gas, energy & power, manufacturing & construction industries. The demand for video inspection solutions in these industries is quite high, and the outbreak of COVID-19 may hinder this demand in coming quarters due to decline in industrial projects and activities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Video Inspection Equipment Market - By Component

1.3.2 Video Inspection Equipment Market - By Application

1.3.3 Video Inspection Equipment Market - By End User

1.3.4 Video Inspection Equipment Market- By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Video Inspection Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Video Inspection Equipment -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Awareness for Efficient Sewage Infrastructure

5.1.2 Growth in Manufacturing and Constructional Projects

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness for Video Inspection Equipment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Activities in Oil & Gas Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advanced Technology Integration in Video Inspection Equipment for Enhanced Capabilities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Video Inspection Equipment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Video Inspection Equipment Market Global Overview

6.2 Video Inspection Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Video Inspection Equipment Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Video Inspection Equipment Market Breakdown, by Component, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Cameras

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cameras Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Transporters

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Transporters Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Monitors & Recorders

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Monitors & Recorders Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Software

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Other Components

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Other Component Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Video Inspection Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Video Inspection Equipment Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Drain & Sewer

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Drain & Sewer Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Electrical Conduit & Ducts

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electrical Conduit & Ducts Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Pipeline

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pipeline Market Forecast and Analysis

8.6 Other Applications

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Other Applications Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Video Inspection Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Video Inspection Equipment Market Breakdown, By End User, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Oil & Gas Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4 Manufacturing & Construction

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Manufacturing & Construction Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 Food & Beverages

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Food & Beverages Market Forecast and Analysis

9.6 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast and Analysis

9.7 Other End Users

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Other End Users Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Video Inspection Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Video Inspection Equipment Market

10.3 Europe: Video Inspection Equipment Market

10.4 APAC: Video Inspection Equipment Market

10.5 MEA: Video Inspection Equipment Market

10.6 SAM: Video Inspection Equipment Market



11. Video Inspection Equipment Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Aries Industries, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Envirosight LLC

13.3 Hathorn Corporation

13.4 CUES, Inc.

13.5 Rausch Electronics USA, LLC.

13.6 Subsite Electronics

13.7 IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG

13.8 Vivax-Metrotech Corp.

13.9 MyTana LLC

13.10 TECHCORR



14. Appendix



