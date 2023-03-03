Video: Minesto's CEO Martin Edlund comments on the ongoing Rights Issue
Minesto AB
Mar 03, 2023, 13:29 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund comments today on the company's ongoing Rights Issue. Alf Riple, Senior Advisor at Granitor, interviews Martin Edlund at Minesto's new workshop facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. The interview is in Swedish.
The video is available here:
Information about the Rights Issue is available on the company's web site:
Contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
Phone +46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
SOURCE Minesto AB
Share this article