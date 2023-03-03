Video: Minesto's CEO Martin Edlund comments on the ongoing Rights Issue

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund comments today on the company's ongoing Rights Issue. Alf Riple, Senior Advisor at Granitor, interviews Martin Edlund at Minesto's new workshop facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. The interview is in Swedish.

