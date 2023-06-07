Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $15.93 Billion by 2027 at an 18.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video processing platform market grew from $6.83 billion in 2022 to $8.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The video processing platform market is expected to grow to $15.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The increase in the number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the video processing platform market over the forecast period. The internet plays a crucial role in people's lives today as a large portion of the population's lives are immersed in digital technology. A cloud-based video processing platform is a technology that provides video service operators with standardized features and numerous monetization approaches.

These systems also aid in the integration of video-on-demand, multiscreen video infrastructure, television abilities, and formats. For instance, according to the DataReportal report, internet users are growing at a 4.8% yearly rate, with an average of more than 600,000 new users added each day, in October 2021, 4.88 billion people around the world are reported to use the internet. Therefore, the increase in the number of internet users is contributing to the growth of the video processing platform market.



Technological advancements are shaping the video processing platform market. Key players operating in the video processing platform solutions market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in June 2021, MediaKind, an India-based media technology solutions company launched MediaKind Engage based on cloud-native technology. MediaKind Engage is a brand-new end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) video contribution, creation, broadcasting, and audience interaction solution. The solution allows sports organizations, broadcasters, and content owners to manage a smooth transition to cloud-based processes while also increasing the reach, scope, and dependability of their video streaming content to a global audience.



In November 2021, Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company acquired Vonage for $ 6.2 billion. This acquisition exemplifies Ericsson's objective of expanding its wireless enterprise footprint and expanding its global offerings. Vonage is a US-based telecommunications company that offers a video processing platform.



North America was the largest region in the video processing platform market in 2022. The regions covered in the video processing platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the video processing platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



