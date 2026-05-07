Video Rebirth Launches BACH -- An AI Video Engine Turns Ideas Into 30-Second Multi-Shot Films

The first AI video engine to deliver true character consistency, accurate realism, and cinematic fidelity across every shot —

ranked #6 in the world on Artificial Analysis upon debut

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Rebirth, the AI video company founded by former Tencent distinguished scientist Dr. Wei Liu, today announced the launch of BACH, an industrial-grade AI video engine designed around a single principle: understanding what the director wants to see on screen.

Available immediately at www.bach.art, BACH is the first AI video engine engineered to interpret and execute professional creative intent across four dimensions — character identity, emotional performance, camera language, and narrative structure — in a single workflow. The launch addresses a fundamental gap that has kept AI video generation outside of professional production pipelines: the tools can produce impressive imagery, but they do not understand the creative intent behind the instruction.

Before today's public launch, BACH 1.0 Preview was independently evaluated on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena — the largest blind benchmark for AI video — where it ranked #6 in the world upon debut.

"The question we kept hearing from production teams was not whether AI could make impressive video — they had seen that," said Dr. Wei Liu, Co-founder and CEO of Video Rebirth, IEEE/AAAS Fellow. "The question was whether AI could understand what they were actually trying to shoot. A whip pan is not a slow push. A character transitioning from anger to grief is not a random expression change. Until an AI video engine understands these distinctions, it is not a production tool. BACH is built around that understanding."

Understanding the Character

Character consistency has become an active area of development across the AI video industry. Most focus on visual similarity between shots — a meaningful step, but short of what professional production requires.

BACH's proprietary Physics-Native Attention (PNA) mechanism takes a different approach, building identity from the physics up — bone structure, skin tone, proportional relationships, and the muscular dynamics that drive expression. The result is not approximate resemblance but locked identity.

What this enables is directable performance. Directors can specify distinct emotional states for each shot in a sequence — calm composure in the first, anger sparked by confrontation in the second, quiet tears in the third. BACH executes each direction down to the micro-expression level: the intensity in an angry gaze, the tension of a furrowed brow, the hollow look in the eyes as tears fall — every frame under the director's control.

Understanding the Shot

BACH's Dual Diffusion Transformer (DDiT) architecture translates professional cinematographic instructions into output that reflects the specific intent behind each direction.

A whip pan produces motion blur and velocity curves consistent with physical camera behaviour. A rack focus shifts depth of field with real lens accuracy. A Rembrandt lighting setup produces the characteristic triangular light pattern through physically modelled interaction, not a post-applied filter.

This precision extends to visual style. Whether the project calls for photorealism, film noir, stylised anime, stop-motion texture, or pop art vectors, BACH commits fully to the chosen aesthetic — while maintaining character consistency and physical coherence throughout.

Understanding the Story

BACH's Montage feature brings character, camera, and narrative capabilities together in a single step. Upload reference photos alongside location images, describe the shot sequence, and BACH generates a multi-shot film of up to 30 seconds — with consistent identity, coherent transitions, and narrative flow handled automatically.

Current approaches — clip chaining, scene extension — require creators to generate segments separately, ensure consistency manually, and assemble in external software. Montage replaces this entire pipeline. For agencies and studios, a complete campaign asset moves from concept to finished film in minutes.

Understanding the Standard

BACH delivers native 1080p output— not interpolated, not upscaled. Every file is commercially ready from the first frame. Sound effects, voiceover, and background music are generated alongside the visual output in the same workflow. From direction to deliverable, in one step.

[Product demonstration video is available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LBP6t6Szjo-TG7ZVmBtNzE-lo00H2A6Z?usp=sharing]

The Industry Is Already Testing

Ahead of today's public launch, BACH entered pilot programs with enterprise partners spanning multiple industries — including a major global e-commerce platform, film and television studios, short-form drama workshops, advertising agencies, and game studios. Each is evaluating how BACH's multi-shot capabilities and directorial precision integrate into existing production pipelines.

Launch Offer

BACH is available immediately at www.bach.art. New users receive complimentary credits upon sign-up. For May subscribers, Video Rebirth is introducing a limited-time launch offer: credits never expire. No monthly reset. No deadline. Credits remain in the account until used, regardless of subscription status. Enterprise API integration and custom IP-safeguarded production environments are available for studios, agencies, and enterprise partners.

About Video Rebirth

Founded by Dr. Wei Liu (ex-Tencent Distinguished Scientist, IEEE Fellow), Video Rebirth is an AI foundation model company building the next generation of visual intelligence — from industrial-grade video generation to real-time, interactive world models. Its flagship AI video engine, BACH, is engineered around two proprietary architectures: Dual Diffusion Transformer (DDiT) for precise directorial control, and Physics-Native Attention (PNA) for character consistency and physical realism across every frame. Beyond video generation, the company is developing a generative world model capable of infinite-duration, real-time rendering with full user interactivity.

BACH — The AI Video Engine That Understands Your Shot.

For more information, please visit www.videorebirth.com.

Media Contact:

Fay Wong

[email protected]

SOURCE Video Rebirth