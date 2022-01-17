Video Solutions AG diversifies its AVOD/FAST strategy with Amagi

MUNICH, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that Video Solutions AG has partnered with it to launch, distribute and monetize two Advertising Video-On-Demand (AVOD) channels – one in Germany and one in UK - on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Philipps, TCL, and Xiaomi.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Video Solutions AG runs AVOD platforms Watch4 and W4Free, which are top movie and TV series destinations for advertisers to reach targeted audience sectors in Germany, Switzerland and Austria and the UK, respectively.

Amagi offers distribution and ad targeting support to both channels using Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, its premier tech offerings for channel playout and monetization. Besides delivering their video assets in broadcast-grade quality, Amagi is also supporting Video Solutions AG build a comprehensive Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST - a subset of AVOD) distribution strategy targeting all the key players in the segment such as LG, Rakuten TV, ZEASN and more.

"As we expand our footprint, we hope to leverage Amagi's deep experience, as well as industry partnerships to extend our offerings to new and varied audiences," said Chris Sharp, Chairman of Video Solutions AG. "Amagi also provides us with a very reliable technology backbone through its robust and feature rich solutions."

"With constantly evolving business models and a growing number of channels and platforms, the ability to respond quickly and effectively to the changing ecosystem is key," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "FAST is our forte, and we're keen to employ our best efforts at helping Video Solutions AG scale new heights in reach and ad revenues."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visitwww.amagi.com.

About Video Solutions AG

Video Solutions AG runs several AVod services around the globe. Their key brand is watch4.com which has an impressive monthly reach of over 10 Million people in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK. The AVoD offering is a premium destination for advertisers and advertising agencies to reach their targeted audience. Since 2021 Video Solutions AG also runs FAST Channels in UK and GSE.

