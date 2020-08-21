Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Industry Report 2020-2025: Pre and Post COVID-19 Scenario

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product (SAN, NAS, DAS, and video recorders), Storage Media (HDD and SSD), Enterprise Size, Application (Commercial, City Surveillance, and Industrial), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the global VSS market to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2025.



Major growth factors for the market include the adoption of IP cameras and the demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain the market growth of the VSS market.



The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



The VSS market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places. The public places include airports, railway stations, seaports, theaters, playgrounds, and institutes. For monitoring cities, a large number of high-resolution cameras are installed. These high-resolution cameras demand scalable storage that supports the increasing demand for storing video surveillance footages.



The healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



By vertical, the VSS market is segmented into government and defense, education, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction). Among these verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospital administrators are relying more on video surveillance to protect from false claims against nurses, physicians, and staff. More cameras are being installed to increase viewing areas so that a complete picture of patient-staff interaction can be captured. This contributes to the growth of the VSS market.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



The VSS market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud. Major APAC countries such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates in this market. The companies such as NetApp, Dell, Cisco, and IBM are expanding their cloud-based storage business in the region due to the availability of IT infrastructure.

Some major technology vendors included in the study on the VSS market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi), Dell Inc. (Dell EMC), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell), Motorola Solutions company (Avigilon), NetApp, Inc. (NetApp), Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch), Seagate Global (Seagate), Quantum Corporation (Quantum), and Schneider Electric (Schneider Electric).



Key Topics Covered

1 COVID-19 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment



2 Introduction



3 Research Methodology



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights

5.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market

5.2 Market by Vertical, 2020-2025

5.3 Video Surveillance Storage Market: Market Investment Scenario (2020-2025)

5.4 Market Pre and Post COVID-19 Scenario



6 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Physical Threats Around the World

6.2.1.2 Increasing Mandates for Video Surveillance Across Industries and Regions

6.2.1.3 Ip Cameras Require High Storage Capacities

6.2.1.4 Reduced Cost and High Storage Space of Hard Disk Drives and Solid-State Drives

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Lower Awareness of the Availability of Storage Technologies and Systems

6.2.2.2 Various Video Surveillance Rules in Workplace

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities

6.2.3.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Video Surveillance Systems

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Threats

6.2.4.2 Demand for Higher Bandwidth Leading to Higher Associated Costs

6.2.4.3 COVID-19 Challenge for the Industry

6.3 Use Cases

6.3.1 Use Case 1: Entertainment

6.3.2 Use Case 2: Government

6.3.3 Use Case 3: Education

6.3.4 Use Case 4: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

6.3.5 Use Case 5: Transportation and Logistics



7 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Storage Area Network

7.3 Network Attached Storage

7.4 Direct Attached Storage

7.5 Video Recorders



8 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Storage Media

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hard Disk Drives

8.3 Solid State Drives



9 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Enterprise Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.3 Defense/Military

11.4 City Surveillance

11.5 Industrial



12 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Government and Defense

12.3 Education

12.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

12.5 Transportation and Logistics

12.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

12.7 Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

12.8 Media and Entertainment

12.9 Retail

12.1 Others



13 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Scenario

14.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

14.2.2 Partnerships

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Innovators

14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Cisco

15.3 Hitachi

15.4 Dell EMC

15.5 Honeywell

15.6 Avigilon

15.7 Netapp

15.8 Bosch

15.9 Seagate

15.10 Quantum

15.11 Schneider Electric

15.12 Fujitsu

15.13 Western Digital

15.14 BCDVideo

15.15 Cloudian

15.16 Spectra Logic

15.17 Micron Technology

15.18 Nexsan

15.19 Raidix

15.20 Infortrend

15.21 Rasilient Systems

15.22 Intransa

15.23 Pivot3

15.24 IDIS

15.25 Axis Communications

15.26 Vivotek

15.27 Huperlab

15.28 Milesight

15.29 Secure Logiq

15.30 Promise Technology

15.31 D-Link

15.32 Adata

15.33 Toshiba

15.34 Hikvision

15.35 Uniview

15.36 Qognify

15.37 Thomas Krenn

15.38 Amax

15.39 Genetec

15.40 Pelco

15.41 CP Plus

15.42 Right-To-Win

