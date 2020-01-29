Video: The Magic Behind Acura's NSX Engine

Hand-built in a specialized 4,000 sq. ft. facility within the massive 2.5-million sq. ft. Anna Engine Plant in Anna, Ohio, each NSX engine is meticulously assembled to exacting standards by a single master builder. In addition to the NSX road car, the NSX's unique engine has powered the NSX GT3 race car to multiple championships with little-to-no modification. This ability to handle both road and race duties in virtually "bone-stock" form is a testament to the engine's design and durability. Last weekend, two NSX GT3 EVO race cars completed the grueling 24 Hours of Daytona, with the Meyer Shank Racing #57 completing 762 laps for a total distance of nearly 2,713 miles at race pace.

"It's here at the Anna Engine Plant, where the heart of the NSX gets to beat for the very first time," said Jim Mankin, who served as the engine quality project leader for production of the NSX engine. "The NSX engine room is staffed with the best-of-the-best talent from our assembly department who hand-build the engine that powers Acura's American-made super car and who help the NSX make its mark on the world of manufacturing."

In addition to highlighting the craftsmanship that brings the NSX engine to life, the video explores the background and development of the bespoke engine design, including an in-depth interview with Ted Klaus, who served as the global development leader for NSX. Klaus, now president of Honda Performance Development, oversees Acura's multiple championship-winning North American sportscar racing program, including the Acura NSX GT3 EVO.

"The development leaders of the original NSX told us not to copy what they did. NSX is all about pushing into the future and going beyond," Klaus said. "The core thing is that it's not technology for technology's sake – it's technology in service to our customers, and it makes me extremely proud. This is an engine that is truly worthy of the name 'NSX.'"

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

SOURCE Acura

Related Links

http://www.acura.com

