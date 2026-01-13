Videotel Digital Unveils the VP70 XD 4K Industrial Looping Digital Signage Media Player: Unmatched Reliability Meets Stunning 4K Performance

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Videotel Digital, a pioneer in industrial-grade digital signage solutions, today unveiled the newest version of its acclaimed VP70 XD 4K Industrial Looping Digital Signage Media Player. This upgraded model builds on the legendary reliability of the VP70 XD series while introducing powerful enhancements, including true 4K video output and advanced features designed for seamless, uninterrupted operation in demanding environments.

VP70 XD 4K Looping Signage Player

Engineered for 24/7 use with an ultra-low failure rate of less to 0.3% (3 per 1,000) even after 6+ years of continuous operation, the latest VP70 XD 4K delivers stunning UHD playback with effortless auto-looping of videos, audio, photos, and slideshows from USB or SD cards—no internet or interaction required. Perfect for retail, hospitality, trade shows, industrial settings, and high-traffic displays, it includes a multi-function remote, a 2-year warranty, and free technical support.

Key upgrades in this newest version include:

True 4K Video Output : Resolutions up to 3840x2160p60 and 4096x2304p60 for vivid, high-impact content

: Resolutions up to 3840x2160p60 and 4096x2304p60 for vivid, high-impact content Updated Outputs : HDMI and A/V with RCA jacks (replacing the previous 3.5mm) for easier connectivity; VGA output removed to streamline design

: HDMI and A/V with RCA jacks (replacing the previous 3.5mm) for easier connectivity; VGA output removed to streamline design Closed Caption Support : Now plays .srt subtitle files for greater accessibility and compliance

: Now plays .srt subtitle files for greater accessibility and compliance Smart LED Indicator : Three modes – Off (powered off), Green (A/V output active), Blue (HDMI output active) – for quick status checks

: Three modes – Off (powered off), Green (A/V output active), Blue (HDMI output active) – for quick status checks Expanded Photo Transitions: More creative options for dynamic slideshows that captivate viewers

"We're excited to release this newest evolution of the VP70 XD 4K, which takes our proven industrial reliability to the next level with stunning 4K capabilities and thoughtful enhancements that make deployment even simpler," said Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales at Videotel Digital. "Businesses rely on Videotel players because they just work—day in, day out—without fail. These updates ensure our customers can deliver more engaging, accessible content while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with rock-solid performance."

The newest VP70 XD 4K is available now at https://www.videoteldigital.com/collections/digital-signage-players/products/vp70-4k-industrial-looping-digital-signage-media-player-copy .

About Videotel Digital Videotel Digital is an award-winning leader in industrial-grade digital signage media players and interactive solutions. Renowned for patented innovations and exceptional durability, Videotel Digital empowers industries worldwide with reliable, easy-to-use products supported by outstanding customer service.

For more information, visit www.videoteldigital.com or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Videotel Digital