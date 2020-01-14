Vidgo Launches 100+ Channel Live Streaming Service Powered by Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Vidgo has launched a new OTT service powered by Harmonic's VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform. Vidgo's live TV streaming service featuring sports, news and entertainment, boasts more than 100 premium channels including ABC, Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network as well as a Latino package for Spanish-speaking viewers. By handling the complete end-to-end media processing and delivery workflow for Vidgo, Harmonic's VOS360 platform simplifies live streaming from source to screen, speeds up time to market for new channels and enables rapid service scaling.

"A large, diverse content catalog is critically important for an OTT streaming service to be successful, and Vidgo has set a high bar in this regard. Our new streaming service gives subscribers a simple, convenient way to watch live TV anytime, on any device, ensuring that sports fans never miss important matches, fights and games on some of the most popular channels available," said Shane Cannon, CEO at Vidgo. "We chose Harmonic's VOS360 Live Streaming Platform because it significantly reduces our operational costs and complexity, making it simple to stream live events with high reliability and exceptional quality of experience. Harmonic provided outstanding support and expertise throughout the project, taking the guesswork out of live streaming."

Harmonic's VOS360 Live Streaming Platform offers a comprehensive range of media processing functionalities in a cloud-native environment, including live and file transcoding, packaging and origin, dynamic real-time CDN selection, targeted advertising, VOD, SVOD, time-shift viewing and network DVR. Relying on a single cloud-based platform for live streaming from source to screen significantly increased Vidgo's efficiencies and accelerated its time to market. Harmonic's advanced DevOps team provides Vidgo with around-the-clock support and monitoring, ensuring the highest level of availability and reliability for its new live streaming service.

"New entrants to the OTT environment don't necessarily have massive budgets, and they need to launch services fast," said Eric Armstrong, vice president of sales, North America Media at Harmonic. "With our VOS360 Live Streaming Platform, Vidgo can cost-effectively scale its new OTT service on the fly and stream content ranging from on-demand to premium live sports events to millions of subscribers with exceptional quality, scalability and reliability, differentiating itself in this highly competitive arena."

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmoninc.com.

