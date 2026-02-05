Vidle.com and LaborEdge Announce Strategic Integration to Streamline Healthcare Staffing Recruitment

Integration Delivers Faster Hiring, Qualified Candidates, and Zero Posting Fees for Healthcare Staffing Agencies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle.com, a revolutionary healthcare traveler employment platform, today announced a strategic partnership with LaborEdge, the leading applicant tracking system (ATS) provider for healthcare staffing agencies. Through this integration, healthcare staffing agencies using LaborEdge can seamlessly push open job orders directly into the Vidle.com platform—making it faster and easier to reach qualified healthcare travelers actively seeking new opportunities.

Vidle.com and LaborEdge Announce Strategic Partnership

Unlike other healthcare employment platforms, Vidle.com is changing the industry by enabling healthcare staffing agencies to post jobs and receive qualified candidates at no cost, removing financial barriers for firms while greatly expanding reach to an engaged community of healthcare travelers. Integrated with NexusATS, powered by LaborEdge, agencies can now distribute jobs effortlessly, without posting fees or duplicate data entry, significantly improving recruiting efficiency.

The integration removes friction from the traditional job-posting process by eliminating duplicate data entry, reducing time-to-post, and accelerating access to pre-qualified candidates. Agencies using both platforms benefit from a more efficient recruiting workflow, while healthcare travelers gain greater visibility into roles that align with their skills, preferences, and lifestyle goals.

"This partnership with LaborEdge is a perfect example of how Vidle is reshaping the healthcare staffing employment environment," said Randy Holloran, CEO of Vidle.com. "By integrating directly with NexusATS, the top ATS that staffing agencies already use—and allowing them to post jobs for free—we're removing barriers on both sides of the marketplace, helping agencies fill roles faster while giving healthcare travelers access to the best opportunities."

The partnership underscores Vidle.com's broader mission to modernize healthcare staffing by creating a more connected, transparent, and efficient ecosystem for agencies and clinicians alike.

In addition to job matching, Vidle.com integrates housing opportunities through its companion platform, VidleHousing.com, which offers mid-term, fully furnished housing located near healthcare facilities nationwide. This combined approach helps healthcare travelers more easily coordinate both employment and housing needs.

"We're excited to partner with Vidle.com and provide our clients with a seamless way to extend their reach to a highly targeted, traveler-focused audience," said Paul Benavides, Head of Partnerships at LaborEdge. "This integration delivers meaningful value to staffing agencies by simplifying job distribution and improving candidate engagement at no additional cost."

About Vidle.com

Vidle.com is a healthcare traveler employment platform designed to connect travel nurses, allied health professionals, and other healthcare travelers with top staffing agencies nationwide. Vidle.com enables agencies to post jobs for free while offering travelers an integrated experience that includes employment and housing options. Learn more at www.vidle.com.

About LaborEdge

LaborEdge is the leading healthcare staffing technology company focused on making workforce management simpler and more efficient. From prospecting to payroll, LaborEdge covers every step of the staffing process. Learn more at https://www.laboredge.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Angelino

Marketing Director, Vidle.com

Email: [email protected]

786.307.1721

Website: https://www.vidle.com

SOURCE Vidle.com