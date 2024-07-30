Vidoori Upgrades to Unanet ERP GovCon to Prepare for Growth

Integrated software solution will help the GovCon leader work more efficiently

DULLES, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced Vidoori is a new Unanet ERP GovCon customer. Unanet will replace Vidoori's off-the-shelf software as the company prepares for significant growth.

Vidoori, based in Hyattsville, Maryland, provides software testing, development, security assessment, and operations support (DevSecOps) for commercial clients and Federal agencies such as the United States Census Bureau. As the company prepares for exponential growth in the future, it recognized that its off-the-shelf, disparate software, which required multiple manual processes, could not provide the modern, integrated, efficient solutions they need.

Vidoori conducted a thorough assessment of software systems. What ultimately sold the team was the feedback from several industry peers in similar stages of growth who had onboarded other legacy software and ended up switching to Unanet as a better solution to grow their business.

"For a company of our size, time is at a premium," said Eric Huang, chief strategy officer. "Having multiple manual processes and software systems was extremely inefficient. Unanet will solve this problem for us with one integrated solution, and its agile ability to develop reports will enable us to remain competitive in our industry."

Unanet will help Vidoori save time managing business workflows like timekeeping, payroll and invoicing with new AI-powered financial automation tools that can automate and streamline accounts payable and receivable processes, as well as better manage and track budgets and spending. Vidoori also looks forward to simplifying its DCAA compliance and gaining strategic insight from Unanet's real-time data and reporting.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Vidoori

Vidoori Inc., headquartered in Hyattsville, Maryland, is a consulting firm that utilizes technology to solve problems for business and government. Vidoori's approach to solving clients' problems is anchored by an unyielding focus on quality delivery and the innovative use of industry best practices. Vidoori's culture centers on a collaborative and supportive environment where professionals from diverse backgrounds work towards a common goal. This culture complements successful delivery for Vidoori clients. For more information, visit https://ww1.vidoori.com.

