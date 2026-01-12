Viega North America Names Dave DeLater Chief Operating Officer

A new operation executive joins Viega, bringing over 30 years of experience as the company continues to expand its North American footprint.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viega North America, the industry leader in press technology, announces the appointment of Dave DeLater as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Dave DeLater, COO, Viega North America New Viega facility in Mantua, OH, which opened in 2025.

DeLater brings extensive global operations experience, including leadership of manufacturing sites across Europe, Asia and the United States, along with a strong background in Lean initiatives, technology-driven efficiency and operational excellence. DeLater joins Viega from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he most recently served as Vice President of Global Operations, leading global operations across multiple sites and regions.

In his new role as part of the North American Board, DeLater will oversee operations initiatives at all North American manufacturing and logistics locations. He will advise leaders and support the development of key operations capabilities. He will report directly to the Viega North America CEO, Marki Huston, who was promoted from COO of Viega North America to CEO in early 2025.

"I'm pleased to welcome Dave DeLater as our Chief Operating Officer and member of the North American Board," said Marki Huston, Chief Executive Officer, Viega North America. "Dave brings deep global operations experience and a strong track record of operational excellence that directly supports customer success. His leadership will be critical as we continue to scale our operations, strengthen reliability and service for our customers and support Viega's continued growth across North America."

DeLater's appointment comes after Viega North America reached a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to the region, marked by the September 2025 launch of the new manufacturing, distribution, and training facility in Mantua, Ohio.

"I couldn't be more honored to join the Viega team," said DeLater. "I was drawn to the company for its world-class culture, focus on operational excellence and deep commitment to customer success. I look forward to supporting that legacy as we continue to strengthen our operations and deliver for our customers well into the future."

With this latest addition, Viega reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and reliability for customers throughout North America. For more information, visit www.viega.us.

Viega North America is a subsidiary of The Viega Group, which has more than 125 years of experience in building technology. Viega is the global market leader in metal piping systems, serving the industrial, commercial and residential markets. With ten locations around the world, Viega employs more than 5,500 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems, including PureFlow®, ProPress®, MegaPress® and MegaPressG®. In the U.S., Viega has seminar centers in Colorado and Ohio and the Viega Experience Center in New York City, which provides continued training through in-person and online workshops.

SOURCE Viega North America