Viega to Showcase Advanced Press and Plumbing Technologies at 2026 AHR Expo in Las Vegas

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viega North America, the global market leader in press connecting technology for metal piping systems, announces its participation in the 2026 AHR Expo, taking place February 2–4, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Viega will present its broad portfolio of industry-leading solutions designed to help professionals work smarter, faster and with greater long-term performance.

2026 AHR Expo: The Main Event for HVACR

Viega Press Solutions

The AHR Expo is North America's largest HVACR event and attracts thousands of engineers, contractors, product developers, facility managers and distributors every year. More than 1,700 exhibitors are expected to showcase products across heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing and mechanical systems.

What to See at Viega's Booth

At booth #4939 in the Central Hall, Viega experts will showcase cutting-edge technologies and product systems that streamline installation and enhance system performance. This portfolio includes press and piping solutions designed for performance across a wide range of commercial, industrial and residential applications. Attendees can explore ProPress®, the proven Viega press solution for copper and stainless-steel systems, alongside MegaPress®, engineered specifically for steel applications and designed to support gas utilities and gas service solutions, where visitors are encouraged to ask about the extensive testing completed for gas utility companies.

Viega will also highlight its valve offerings, including butterfly and wafer check valves, further completing the portfolio for dependable full system control. The booth will feature PureFlow® PEX solutions with high-performance polymer and zero-lead bronze components for plumbing and radiant applications, and Viega experts will be available to discuss engineering services and training, demonstrating how Viega supports projects with practical expertise, industry knowledge and hands-on guidance for every phase of your project, from bid, design, to execution.

Key AHR Events

In addition to this, Viega will host a Skills Competition at booth #4939 at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, February 3rd. Attendees are encouraged to watch this event and have the chance to score limited-edition Vegas-only Viega swag and AHR-exclusive stickers. Viega will also participate in the New Product Theater on Wednesday, February 4th at 1:15 PM to share the latest additions to their valve portfolio. Throughout AHR, booth visitors will also experience daily hands-on product demonstrations, ask questions in expert-led sessions and network with Viega executives, product experts and technical trainers to learn more about Viega can help boost jobsite productivity and system reliability. To learn more about Viega at AHR, visit AHR EXPO 2026 | viega.us .

About Viega North America

Viega North America is a subsidiary of The Viega Group, which has more than 125 years of experience in building technology. Viega is the global market leader in press connecting technology for metal piping systems, serving the industrial, commercial and residential markets. With ten production and development sites around the world, Viega employs more than 5,500 people and produces more than 17,000 products and systems, including PureFlow®, ProPress®, MegaPress® and MegaPressG®. In the U.S., Viega has seminar centers in Colorado and Ohio and the Viega Experience Center in New York City, which provide continued training through in-person and online workshops.

SOURCE Viega North America