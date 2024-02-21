Vietjet selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney to power 19 additional A321neo aircraft

GTF engines selected for follow-on A321neo order

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and new-age airline Vietjet announced today that the airline has exercised options for an additional 19 firm GTF-powered A321neo aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Vietjet with engine maintenance through an EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement. A signing ceremony took place at the Singapore Airshow with representatives from both companies.

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney (left) and Dinh Viet Phuong, CEO, Vietjet (right) signing an agreement for RTX’s Pratt & Whitney to provide GTF engines for 19 additional A321neo aircraft for Vietjet.

Vietjet is a rapidly growing airline with an expansive fleet and flight network. Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Dinh Viet Phuong, said. "We continue to select and trust our partner, Pratt & Whitney, as they have long been a world leader in the aviation industry with a solid technology foundation. We are confident about the GTF-powered aircraft that provide fuel efficiency and reduce the environmental impact. Vietjet continues to have trust and faith in the ongoing support provided by Pratt & Whitney."

Vietjet received its first A321neo aircraft in 2018 and currently operates a fleet of 24 GTF-powered A321neo aircraft. Combined with the airline's previous orders, Vietjet has committed to up to 87 aircraft of this type.

"Nearly a decade ago, Vietjet first selected the GTF engine, and we value the airline's continued trust in Pratt & Whitney to power its expanding fleet," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "GTF engines provide Vietjet with some of the lowest fuel consumption and emissions in the region."

Vietjet is actively expanding its flight network to serve passengers throughout Vietnam, Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and many more intercontinental destinations. The airline aims to provide the best flying experience at the most competitive cost for passengers through strategic partnerships with leading aviation and technology partners in the industry worldwide.

