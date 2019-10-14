Vietnam Airlines enhances loyalty management with Sabre Dynamic Rewards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that Vietnam Airlines is the first carrier in Asia Pacific to leverage the industry-leading loyalty redemption solution, Sabre Dynamic Rewards. Marking a new milestone in its long-term alliance with Sabre, Vietnam Airlines is upscaling its Lotusmiles loyalty program and delivering an optimized offering to its customers. Equipped with new ways to redeem rewards across digital and offline channels, the Sabre solution, fuelled by the Sabre Commercial Platform, is providing an enhanced redemption experience for the carrier's most frequent travellers.

With the adoption of Dynamic Rewards, Vietnam Airlines reiterates its commitment to refining the customer experience for its most loyal customers, by offering easy and seamless shopping flow that optimize the overall redemption booking process. As the fastest growing flag carrier in Southeast Asia, adopting this innovation will be instrumental to Vietnam Airlines' continued success, both in and outside of Vietnam.

As demand for domestic and international travel is on the rise across the country, Vietnam Airlines has made customer-centricity essential to its business strategy. Sabre Dynamic Rewards enables an easy and flexible method for travellers to redeem rewards. For the carrier, it will optimize processes and deepen the breadth of the carrier's existing reward platform, Lotusmiles, transforming it from a passive point-collecting program, into a dynamic program that delivers unique customer experiences. Powered by the Sabre Commercial Platform, Dynamic Rewards empowers Vietnam Airlines to seamlessly customize its offer to customers, supporting multiple redemption types, partner redemption options and end-to-end servicing for un-flown redemption bookings.

"Sabre is pleased to support Vietnam Airlines as it aims to enhance the experience it provides to its customers. Vietnam Airlines is taking a strategic stance on making loyalty management and personalization a priority. Sabre is proud to support their endeavour with our cutting-edge platform," said Dasha Kuksenko, Vice President, Regional General Manager, North Asia, Sabre Travel Solutions, Airlines.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines- a member of SkyTeam Alliance- is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in the South East Asia, operating 97 routes to 22 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day. Vietnam Airlines is the first airline in the world to successfully operate both next-generation aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A350-900 XWB at the same time.

Skytrax- the world's leading airline and airport rating organization- has ranked Vietnam Airlines as a 4-Star Airline for 3 consecutive years. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market - one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world - throughout 20 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern carrier with an internationally recognisable brand characterised by Vietnamese traditional culture, Vietnam Airlines aims to achieve 5-star status and become a major airline in Asia.

SABR-F

Media Contact

Maxime-Elisabeth Illick

Sabre Public Relations – Asia Pacific

Email: maxime.illick@sabre.com

Telephone: +65 6426 0088

Heidi Castle

Sabre Public Relations – the Americas

Email: heidi.castle@sabre.com

Telephone: 682-605-4290

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

https://www.sabre.com

