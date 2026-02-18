Vietnam Airlines Finalizes Order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

787 Dreamliner operator places first Boeing single-aisle order as part of its growth strategy

Versatile 737-8 jets will expand Vietnam's short- and medium-haul network amid rising travel demand

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Vietnam Airlines announced today the Vietnamese flag carrier finalized its first Boeing single-aisle order for 50 737 MAX airplanes. The addition of the 737-8 will enable Vietnam Airlines' domestic and regional route growth plans as air travel demand continues to rise across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam and U.S. government officials joined Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Dang Ngoc Hoa, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. today to announce an order for 50 737 MAX airplanes. At an event in Washington, D.C., Vietnam Airlines ordered 50 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes to expand its future single-aisle fleet.

"Vietnam Airlines is taking a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to strengthening its capabilities, spanning fleet modernization, financial resilience and the development of high-quality talent, to support our long-term growth ambitions," said Dang Ngoc Hoa, chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines.

General Secretary To Lam and U.S. government representatives witnessed the announcement of the previously unidentified order, which solidifies the airline's commitment to partner with Boeing in Vietnam's growing civil aviation industry.

"The investment in 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft marks a significant step in building a modern, fuel-efficient fleet while enhancing operational performance and elevating service standards to meet international benchmarks," Chairman Hoa said. "This agreement also deepens the long-standing strategic partnership between Vietnam Airlines and Boeing, creating a strong foundation for our ambition to become a five-star international airline by 2030."

Vietnam Airlines will gain reliability and capacity by introducing the 737-8, as the country's air traffic is expected to double to more than 75 million annual passengers over the next 10 years. As the market's most versatile single-aisle airplane, the 737-8 can carry up to 200 passengers depending on configuration with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km) for the airline's short- and medium-haul network expansion.

"We are proud to build on our partnership with Vietnam Airlines and support them as they pair the 737 MAX with the 787 Dreamliner to further scale regional networks and strengthen connectivity across Asia," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737‑8's capabilities, economics and passenger experience make it an ideal airplane to support Vietnam Airlines' growth plans."

Vietnam Airlines currently operates 17 787 Dreamliners, serving regional and international routes between Vietnam and Europe. Together, the 737 MAX and 787 deliver 20-25% fuel-use improvement compared to the airplanes they replace, supporting the airline's network expansion while lowering operating costs.

Boeing is active in Vietnam's commercial aviation sector, supply chain, technical training and university partnerships, and maintains offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

