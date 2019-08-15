Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] delivered the first of eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes to Vietnam Airlines today via lease from Air Lease Corporation [NYSE: AL]. The Vietnamese flag carrier plans to put the 787-10 – the most fuel-efficient twin-aisle airplane in the industry – on the busiest routes in its expanding network.

"Welcoming the largest member of the 787 family to our growing fleet ensures we continue to boast one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia and also adds a competitive edge to Vietnam Airlines' operations. We appreciate the unbeatable efficiency performance with reduced fuel burn and outstanding passenger comfort and amenities," said Pham Ngoc Minh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines. "On our journey to become a 5-star airline, we are confident that the Boeing 787-10 fleet will further elevate the customer experience on the Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh route as well as many international routes."

The new 787-10 will complement Vietnam Airlines' existing fleet of 787-9 jets. Both feature the Dreamliner's ultra-efficient technology and passenger-pleasing comforts. The 787-10 is longer than the 787-9, providing the space to carry 40 more passengers and more cargo and helping it offer the lowest operating costs per seat of any twin-aisle jet in service today. Vietnam Airlines is outfitting its 787-10 models with 367 seats (24 in business class and 343 in economy class). In addition to its size and fuel efficiency, the 787-10 can cover long distances. With a published range of 6,430 nautical miles (11,910 km), the 787-10 can fly more than 95 percent of the world's twin-aisle routes.

"ALC is extremely pleased to announce this important first 787-10 delivery to Vietnam Airlines with Boeing and be the first lessor to introduce the airline to the -10," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "This first of eight 787-10s from ALC will significantly contribute to Vietnam Airlines' ongoing major widebody fleet upgrade with the latest technology. ALC values our long-time role as an advisor when planning the growth and replacement of Vietnam Airlines' fleet to maintain the airline's leading position in Southeast Asia and worldwide."

With the delivery to Vietnam Airlines, the 787-10 continues to expand its global presence. More than 30 of this Dreamliner model have been delivered to six operators since the airplane entered commercial service last year. Airlines are deploying the 787-10 around the world, especially in Asia as it is home to more than half of all 787-10 destinations.

"Vietnam Airlines has achieved impressive growth in recent years and helped power the rapid rise of commercial aviation in Southeast Asia. We see even greater potential ahead and the 787-10 brings the perfect combination of size and efficiency for Vietnam Airlines to serve high-demand routes, while the longer-range 787-9 delivers the flexibility to connect the world's major cities with popular destinations in Vietnam and surrounding countries," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company. "We are excited to partner once again with ALC to bring a state-of-the-art airplane to a valued customer. We are confident the 787-10 will help Vietnam Airlines continue to grow its regional and international network and improve its award-winning service."

To optimize the performance of its 787 fleet, Vietnam Airlines uses Boeing Global Services solutions such as Airplane Health Management (AHM) to capture real-time flight data and enable predictive maintenance. AHM is powered by Boeing AnalytX, a collection of software and consulting services that transform raw data into greater efficiency during every phase of flight.

About Vietnam Airlines:

Vietnam Airlines - a member of SkyTeam Alliance - is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in the South East Asia, operating 95 routes to 22 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day. Skytrax - the world's leading airline and airport rating organization - has ranked Vietnam Airlines as a 4-Star Airline for four consecutive years. Positioning itself as a modern carrier with an internationally recognisable brand characterised by Vietnamese traditional culture, Vietnam Airlines aims to achieve 5-star status and become a major airline in Asia.

About Air Lease Corporation (AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

