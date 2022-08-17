Vietnam Cashew Nut Market Report 2022 -2031: Investment Opportunities in Vietnam's Cashew Industry, from Cultivation to Processing and Trading

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Vietnam's Cashew Nut Market, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cashew nut is one of the important nut species in the global market. Since 2017, Vietnam has become the world's top cashew nut processing center and largest exporter of cashew nuts, accounting for more than 50% of the global processed cashew nut raw materials. According to the analyst's analysis, Vietnam is characterized by the tropical monsoon climate, thus having natural advantages in cashew cultivation.



In 2021, according to the planting plan of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, the annual planting area of cashews will be 360,000 ha, and the cashew output will reach 360,000 tons.



In 2021, Vietnam exported 579,773 million tons of cashews, up 12.6% year on year, and nearly USD3.64 billion, up 13.3% year on year. Among them, Vietnam exported 176,363 tons to the United States, with an export value of USD1.052 billion. 85,162 tons of cashew nuts were exported to China, with an export value of USD614.29 million. 68,903 tons of cashew nuts were exported to the Netherlands, with an export value of USD373.65 million; 21,200 tons of cashew nuts were exported to Germany, with an export value of USD134.68 million.

According to the analyst's analysis, with the entry into force of various FTAs such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the gradual control of the COVID-19 epidemic.



In 2021, Vietnam's cashew nut industry recorded its first trade deficit in 31 years. Vietnam imported 2.87 million tons (US$4.2 billion) of raw cashews, up 98.3% and 131.5% year-on-year, respectively. According to the analyst's analysis, there are still some shortcomings in Vietnam's cashew nut industry. For example, the cultivation of cashew nuts in Vietnam is still dominated by small-scale farmers, and has not yet formed large-scale production. And Vietnam is relatively backward in cultivation technology, which to a certain extent limits the development of the cashew nut industry.



According to the analyst's analysis, in the global cashew nut value chain, Vietnam exports cashew nuts at about USD10 per kilogram or less, while cashew nut products are sold at up to USD20-30 per kilogram in the end market. Vietnam needs to increase the added value of cashew products and take advantage of modern processing technologies.



Vietnam's cashew production and exports will continue to rise in 2022-2031, and for investors, there are many investment opportunities in Vietnam's cashew industry, from cultivation to processing and trading.

