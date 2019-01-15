Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vietnam Construction Chemicals by Type, End-Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam construction chemicals market is projected to cross $ 410 million by 2023

Growth in the market can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing investments in infrastructure and real estate construction projects. Moreover, the Government of Vietnam aims at reducing the greenhouse emissions by almost 8% by 2030 and is consistently focusing on eco-friendly and energy efficient building construction.



Moreover, the government has developed Green Building codes, which would further propel demand for better quality construction chemicals in the coming years in the country.



Vietnam construction chemicals market is controlled by these major players

Sika Limited ( Vietnam )

) BASF Vietnam Co. Ltd.

GCP Vietnam Company Limited

Mapei Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Vietnam Henkel Adhesive Technologies Co., Ltd.

Flowcrete Vietnam

Fosroc Vietnam

H.B. Fuller International Inc.

The Dow Chemical Vietnam LLC

Schomburg Vietnam Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Aided Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Unaided Brand Awareness Level

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



5. Vietnam Construction Sector Overview

5.1. Vietnam Infrastructure Construction Overview

5.2. Vietnam Real Estate Construction Sector Overview

5.3. Investments & Upcoming Projects in Construction Sector



6. Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing Chemicals, Adhesives & Sealants, Flooring Compounds, Repair & Rehabilitation, and Others)

6.2.2. By End Use Sector (Infrastructure and Real Estate)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By End Use

6.3.3. By Region



7. Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market Segmental Analysis

7.1. Vietnam Concrete Admixtures Market Outlook

7.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1.1. By Value

7.1.1.2. By Volume

7.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.1.2.1. By Company

7.1.3. Concrete Admixtures Market Technology Developments

7.2. Vietnam Waterproofing Chemicals Market Outlook

7.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.1.1. By Value

7.2.1.2. By Volume

7.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.2.1. By Company

7.2.3. Waterproofing Chemicals Market Technology Developments

7.3. Vietnam Adhesive & Sealant Chemicals Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. By Volume

7.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Company

7.3.3. Adhesive & Sealant Chemicals Market Technology Developments

7.4. Vietnam Flooring Compounds Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1. By Value

7.4.1.2. By Volume

7.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.1. By Company

7.4.3. Flooring Compounds Market Technology Developments

7.5. Vietnam Repair & Rehabilitation Chemicals Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.5.1.1. By Value

7.5.1.2. By Volume

7.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.5.2.1. By Company

7.5.3. Repair & Rehabilitation Chemicals Market Technology Developments



8. Supply Chain Analysis



9. Sales & Distribution Channel Analysis

9.1. Existing Sales & Distribution Channel and Margins

9.2. List of Major Distributors



10. Vietnam Construction Chemicals Pricing Analysis

10.1. Average Selling Prices

10.2. Price Point Analysis (Competitors Pricing Mapping with Respect to Quality & Grades)



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Import-Export Analysis

14.1. Imports

14.2. Exports

14.3. Trade Balance



15. List of Major Customers



16. Vietnam Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competition Benchmarking

17.2. Company Profiles



18. Strategic Recommendations



