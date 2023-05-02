Vietnam Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Investors - Viettel IDC, NTT Global Data Centers, FTP Telecom, CMC Telecom, HTC Telecom International (ECODC), VNPT, and VNTT

May 02, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnam data center market size is expected to grow $1,037 million by 2028 from $561 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% from 2022 to 2028
This report analyses the Vietnam data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
With the implementation of the data localization law in Vietnam, data center investments are increasing on a YoY basis. The country is witnessing investments from new entrants such as Data Center First, Edge Centres, Infracrowd Capital, and Worldwide DC Solutions. Existing operators are expanding their presence in the country by investing in the new facility and expanding the existing facility.
Regarding network connectivity, the country has five existing submarine cables connecting to APAC & EMEA countries and the US. Asia Direct Cable (ADC) and Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) are the two upcoming submarine cables expected to be operational by 2023/2024.
The Government has launched the digitalization initiative known as Digital Transformation Program 2025 aims to transfer around 50% of the business to digital platforms by 2025. In the country, the 5G network connectivity increase drives the demand for edge data center deployment and offers last-mile connectivity and lower latency services.
In August 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of edge data centers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. In February 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communication of Vietnam announced its research plans for developing 6G technology to meet the demand from the fastest-growing technology sectors.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are the major locations in the Vietnam data center market, with 24 existing third-party data centers. Hanoi is the major location in Vietnam, with around 11 existing facilities.
Some key investors in the Vietnam data center market are Viettel IDC, NTT Global Data Centers, FTP Telecom, CMC Telecom, HTC Telecom International (ECODC), VNPT, and VNTT.
