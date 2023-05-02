Vietnam Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Investors - Viettel IDC, NTT Global Data Centers, FTP Telecom, CMC Telecom, HTC Telecom International (ECODC), VNPT, and VNTT

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam data center market size is expected to grow $1,037 million by 2028 from $561 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% from 2022 to 2028

This report analyses the Vietnam data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



With the implementation of the data localization law in Vietnam, data center investments are increasing on a YoY basis. The country is witnessing investments from new entrants such as Data Center First, Edge Centres, Infracrowd Capital, and Worldwide DC Solutions. Existing operators are expanding their presence in the country by investing in the new facility and expanding the existing facility.

Regarding network connectivity, the country has five existing submarine cables connecting to APAC & EMEA countries and the US. Asia Direct Cable (ADC) and Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) are the two upcoming submarine cables expected to be operational by 2023/2024.

The Government has launched the digitalization initiative known as Digital Transformation Program 2025 aims to transfer around 50% of the business to digital platforms by 2025. In the country, the 5G network connectivity increase drives the demand for edge data center deployment and offers last-mile connectivity and lower latency services.

In August 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of edge data centers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. In February 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communication of Vietnam announced its research plans for developing 6G technology to meet the demand from the fastest-growing technology sectors.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are the major locations in the Vietnam data center market, with 24 existing third-party data centers. Hanoi is the major location in Vietnam, with around 11 existing facilities.

Some key investors in the Vietnam data center market are Viettel IDC, NTT Global Data Centers, FTP Telecom, CMC Telecom, HTC Telecom International (ECODC), VNPT, and VNTT.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Vietnam colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in v by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam

a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 24



b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07



c) Coverage: 4 Cities



d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Vietnam

a) Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



b) Retail Colocation Pricing

Vietnam market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC Corporation

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aurecon

Archetype Group

AWP Architects

Apave

Delta Group

GreenViet

Sato Kogyo

Universal Smart Data Center Technology

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CMC Telecom

FPT Telecom

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

NTT Global Data Centers

Telehouse

VNTT

Viettel IDC

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)

VNG Cloud

New Entrants

Data Center First

Edge Centres

Infracrowd Capital

Worldwide DC Solutions

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Other Cities ( Da Nang , and Binh Duong Province )

, and ) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

