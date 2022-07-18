Vietnam Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors, Data Center Investments, Investment by Area, Investment by Power Capacity - Research and Markets

Jul 18, 2022, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vietnam data center is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63%.
The report considers the present scenario of the Vietnam data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
Vietnam has around 23 operational colocation data centers. The major colocation operators are CMC Telecom, Viettel IDC, VNPT, and FPT Telecom. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. According to Uptime Institute, there are around seven data center facilities certified under tier III standards by uptime institute.
The major demand drivers for colocation services in Vietnam are cloud service providers, telecom, 5G deployment, increase in adoption of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and digital transformation.
In December 2021, the Ministry of Public Security issued Draft Decree on Personal Data Protection (PDPC), which encouraged the data center operators to store and preserve the data inside Vietnam.
In Vietnam, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are preferred locations for developing data centers due to their proximity to end-users.
The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced AWS outposts in Vietnam in November 2021.
Vietnam has witnessed more than a 20% increase in investments in 2021 compared to 2020 due to investments from colocation providers such as CMC Telecom, NTT Global Data Centers, HTC Telecom International, Edge Centres, and Data Center First, among others.
The introduction of the data localization law, which comes under the cybersecurity law and mandates that operators must establish a local data center in Vietnam, has been a major driving factor for the Vietnamese data center market.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government transformed the country digitally with various initiatives, including the National Public Services Portal, National Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025, and National e-document Exchange.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Telehouse Vietnam, and HTC Telecom International (ECODC) are some significant data center operators in the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Vietnam colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Vietnam by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Datacenter investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Vietnam data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 23
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
- Coverage: 4 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Vietnam
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Vietnam data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with size and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Juniper Networks
- NEC Vietnam (NEC)
- NetApp
- Oracle
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- Aurecon
- Archetype Group
- AWP Architects
- Apave
- Delta Group
- GreenViet
- Sato Kogyo
- USDC Technology
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Cummins
- Caterpillar
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv Group
New Entrants
- Data Center First
- Edge data Centres
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Vietnam
- Historical Market Scenario
- 20+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Hanoi
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Vietnam
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Vietnam
- Colocation Services Market in Vietnam
- Retail Colocation Vs. Wholesale Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc6be8
