Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2022: Highly Fragmented with the Presence of Both Domestic as well International Freight Forwarders

The "Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2022 - By Normal and Express Delivery; By Sea, Road, Air and Rail Freight and By International and Domestic Freight Forwarding" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2022 - By Normal and Express Delivery; By Sea, Road, Air and Rail Freight and By International and Domestic Freight Forwarding" provides a comprehensive analysis of freight forwarding services in Vietnam.



The report focuses on overall market size for freight forwarding in Vietnam, market segmentation by normal and express delivery, by freight movement (sea freight, road freight, air freight and rail freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding and by flow corridors (Asia Countries, European Countries, American and African Countries). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape and government role and regulations.



On the basis of revenue, major freight forwarding companies amongst the air freight segment are ranked in the following order - DHL, UPS, Expeditors, Panalpina, Kintetsu, APLL, Hellmann, UTI and Kuehne Nagel. Other freight forwarders focusing on ocean freight / contract logistics / warehousing services include Ceva, Bollore, DB Schenker and others. The US and EU market was witnessed to majorly contribute towards Vietnam freight forwarding market.



The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for overall Vietnam freight forwarding market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Overview and Size

Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

Comparative Landscape in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

Freight Forwarding Market Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology



Research Methodology

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Conclusion

3. Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

3.1. Roadways

3.2. Seaways

3.2.1. Inland Waterways

3.2.2. Maritime Shipping

3.3. Railways

3.4. Airways

List of Airports that will be Developed or Upgraded by the year ending 2030



4. Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Overview and Genesis



5. Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Size, 2011-2017



6. Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation, 2011-2017

6.1. By Normal and Express Delivery, 2011-2017

6.2. By Freight Movement (Sea, Road, Air and Rail), 2017

6.3. By International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, 2017

6.4. By Flow Corridors, 2017

6.5. By International and Domestic Companies, 2017



7. Regulatory Framework in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

Certain Contradictions to Decree 140 in Vietnam Logistics Industry

Logistics Industry Decree of Logistics Companies

8. Comparative Landscape in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

8.1. Competition Scenario in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

8.2. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

8.2.1. Damco Vietnam

8.2.2. Sotrans Vietnam

8.2.3. Vinafco

8.2.4. Kerry Logistics Vietnam

8.2.5. Nippon Express Vietnam

8.2.6. Vietnam Airlines

8.2.7. Transimex Saigon Corporation

8.2.8. Sea and Air Freight International

8.2.9. Vinalink Logistics

List of Container Type

8.2.10.PetroVietnam Transport Corporation

8.2.11.Noi Bai Cargo Terminal Services

Other Players Operating in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market



9. Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

9.1. By Revenues, 2018-2022



10. Analyst Recommendations in Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market



Companies Mentioned



Bac Ky Logistics Vietnam

Cat Lai Port

Damco Vietnam

Dinh Vu Port Investment

Doan Xa Port and The Vegetexco Port

and The Vegetexco Port Dong Nai Port

Duyen Hai Multi Modal Transport JSC

Gemadept Corporation

Hai An Transport & Stevedoring

Hai Minh Corporation

Kerry Logistics Vietnam

Maersk Line

MCC Transport Vietnam

Mekong Logistics Co. Ltd

Nippon Express Vietnam

Noi Bai Cargo Terminal Services

PetroVietnam Transport Corporation

Portserco Logistics

Sea and Air Freight International

Sotrans Vietnam

Tan Cang Logistics & Stevedoring

Transimex Saigon Corporation

Transportation and Trading Services

Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Container Shipping

Vietnam Ocean Shipping

Vietnam Petroleum transport

Vietnam Sea Transport and Chartering

Vietnam Tanker

Vinafco

Vinalink Logistics

For more information about this report visit

