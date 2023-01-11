Vietnam higher education market size to grow by USD 481.32 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 11, 2023, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam higher education market size is estimated to increase by USD 481.32 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period - request a sample report
Higher education market in Vietnam – Vendor Analysis
Vendor offerings -
- ABEO Inc. - The company offers higher education through Abeo Academy.
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers higher education platform through Adobe Creative Cloud.
- Anthology Inc. - The company offers higher education products such as CRM Anthology Reach, SIS Anthology Student, and LMS Blackboard Learn.
- Apple Inc. - The company offers higher education products such as Macbook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Pencil.
- For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!
Vendor landscape -
The higher education market in Vietnam is fragmented, with the presence of various international and regional players offering innovative education solutions to the potential higher education end-user segments. A few prominent vendors are ABEO Inc., Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IDP Education Ltd., Innotech Vietnam Corp., Nash Squared, Oracle Corp., Orient Software Development Corp., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and others.
The vendors in the market compete on the basis of price, product, quality, and innovation. They are innovating higher education curriculums by integrating the courses with technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Vendors are also attracting international students by offering distance learning programs for various disciplines. They are focusing on continuous innovations to maintain their market presence. The price wars among vendors will compel vendors to expand their customer base further during the forecast period.
Higher education market in Vietnam - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Higher education market in Vietnam - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (software and hardware) and end-user (private colleges, state universities, and Community colleges).
- The software segment will grow at a higher rate than other segments during the forecast period. It is further segmented into support and solutions. The support segment includes education apps, digital educational publishing, learning analytics, and others. The use of analytics software enables higher educational institutes to access and integrate data across multiple systems seamlessly. Hence, vendors of technologies such as learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content authoring are expected to witness growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Higher education market in Vietnam – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The advent of changes in educational content delivery methods is driving the market growth. Colleges and universities are investing in hardware and software, which has led to the implementation of new technologies for education. Moreover, new forms of content delivery methods such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning are being implemented. Such methods can help enhance student engagement, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Key trends - The growth of internationalization is a key trend in the market. Internationalization refers to the integration of intercultural and international dimensions with education. The Government of Vietnam is planning to design and implement a centrally coordinated investment program for internationalization. Thus, the internationalization of higher education will promote employment opportunities for Vietnamese students. Thus, the growth of internationalization will support the growth of the higher education market in Vietnam during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The rising cost of higher education may impede the market growth. The cost of higher education is higher in private colleges when compared to government colleges in Vietnam. Moreover, there is a lack of well-paying job opportunities. If tuition costs continue to increase, the country would fail to meet this objective of higher education. Thus, the rising cost of higher education will negatively impact the growth of the Vietnam higher education market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Vietnam higher education market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Vietnam higher education market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the Vietnam higher education market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Vietnam higher education market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The higher education testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,481.55 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (academic and non-academic), end-user (educational institutions, universities, training organizations, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The size of the online higher education market in the US is expected to increase by USD 33.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82%. This report extensively covers segmentation by subjects (commerce and management, STEM, Arts, and others) and courses (non-degree courses and degree courses).
|
Higher Education Market in Vietnam Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
144
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.3%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 481.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
15.0
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABEO Inc., Adobe Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IDP Education Ltd., Innotech Vietnam Corp., Nash Squared, Oracle Corp., Orient Software Development Corp., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Courses
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 12: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Vietnam: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Vietnam: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Higher education market in Vietnam 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Higher education market in Vietnam 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Course Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Course Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 40: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Private colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Private colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Private colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Private colleges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Private colleges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 State universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on State universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on State universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on State universities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on State universities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Community colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Community colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Community colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Community colleges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Community colleges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by Courses
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Courses - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Courses - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Courses
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by Courses
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by Courses
- 8.3 Undergraduate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Undergraduate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Undergraduate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Undergraduate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Undergraduate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Masters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Masters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Masters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Masters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Masters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 PhD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on PhD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on PhD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on PhD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on PhD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.6 Market opportunity by Courses
- Exhibit 73: Market opportunity by Courses ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 79: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ABEO Inc.
- Exhibit 81: ABEO Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: ABEO Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: ABEO Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Anthology Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Anthology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Anthology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Anthology Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Genius Edu Management System Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 105: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 IDP Education Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: IDP Education Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: IDP Education Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: IDP Education Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: IDP Education Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Innotech Vietnam Corp.
- Exhibit 113: Innotech Vietnam Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Innotech Vietnam Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Innotech Vietnam Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Nash Squared
- Exhibit 116: Nash Squared - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Nash Squared - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Nash Squared - Key offerings
- 12.13 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Orient Software Development Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Orient Software Development Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Orient Software Development Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Orient Software Development Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 127: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article