Vietnam Software as a Service (Sales, Marketing, CRM) Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

The Vietnam Software as a Service Market was valued at USD 153.43 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 25.48%

The rise of Software as a Service (SaaS) has revolutionized the software industry, offering a cloud-based model that provides clients with easy access to software applications over the internet on a pay-as-you-go basis.

With automatic software updates and maintenance taken care of by the software provider, SaaS users can significantly reduce their total cost of ownership and swiftly adopt, expand, and update business solutions. The convenience and cost-saving benefits of digital subscription services have led to an increased demand for various software applications.

Particularly in major international organizations with a lack of IT personnel, business apps are becoming increasingly prevalent in branch offices and other facilities. Large enterprises equipped with the necessary technology and data security measures host subscription services behind their firewalls, eliminating the need for upfront license fees.

The subscription-based nature of SaaS programs further contributes to cost-effectiveness, as the SaaS provider takes care of the IT infrastructure and related expenses, resulting in reduced hardware, software, and resource costs. As a result, the Vietnam Software as a Service Market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the popularity and benefits of subscription services.

Increasing Demand for Data Backup and Recovery



Software applications are hosted in the cloud using the SaaS, doing away with the requirement for local storage. To ensure that the service can continue if one data centre fails, data is kept in numerous data centres.

Furthermore, SaaS solutions guarantee the integrity of corporate data by starting automated backups without user input, eliminating the time-consuming procedure of doing frequent backups. As a consequence of the model's simultaneous remote usage by several users, data backups and recovery are now more dependable and safer, thereby driving the Vietnam Software as a Service Market.



Bypassing of Internal IT Departments



Software as a Service (SaaS) has assisted in displacing an internal IT strategy whereby employees of a corporation directly adjust the software architecture as necessary. Customers have been able to free up their technical teams thanks to SaaS solutions so they can concentrate on more important infrastructure expenditures.



The Emergence of Vertical SaaS



Customers of vertical SaaS are targeted inside certain supply chains and sectors, and it is completely configurable. Examples include retail analytics, healthcare analytics software, and contemporary logistics analytics. By adjusting features in response to customer demand and industry standards, vertical SaaS providers may successfully meet client demands within their market niche.

As a result, there is more flexibility, more room for upselling, and fewer expenses associated with acquiring new customers. In order to gather client-focused insights, it enables businesses to collect industry-specific customer data and knowledge. Organizations may utilize the pre-configured measurements, KPIs, and analytics that come with vertical SaaS to evaluate and improve short- and long-term operations and performance.

Companies looking to profit from specialization are finding that Vertical SaaS is a practical, sector-specific solution that enables them to precisely customize certain aspects.



Growing Usage of Mobile Devices



SaaS formerly had a strong emphasis on a computer-first strategy, which usually meant that mobile devices might be neglected. However, companies from all sectors have started using tablets or smartphones to operate essential aspects of their operations in recent years. Because they can use dynamic mobile dashboards and other tools, more employees feel empowered to perform better.

To make sure that their inventions meet the needs of a rising mobile market and also make their designs more accessible to older populations, the intellectually challenged, or people with visual and hearing problems, forward-thinking businesses have resorted to mobile optimization reporting tools.

To accommodate the rising demand for mobile SaaS, several SaaS companies have embraced a mobile-first mindset and created innovative solutions.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in theVietnam Software as a Service Market.

IBM Vietnam Company Ltd.

Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd

SAP Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Vietnam

Amazon Web Services Vietnam.

Microsoft Vietnam Company Limited

FPT Software

Adobe Inc.

Salesforce, Inc

STS Software Technology JSC (Saigon Technology)

Voice of Customer

Brand Awareness

Key Factors Influencing New SaaS Investments

Type of Subscription Agreement Terms Opted for SaaS Deployment

Customer Satisfaction

Report Scope:



Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Business Application:

Customer Relationship Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Finance

Business Operations

Database Management

Sales & Marketing

Others

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Offering:

Horizontal SaaS

Vertical SaaS

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By End User:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Tourism

Others

Vietnam Software as a Service Market, By Region:

North Vietnam

Central Vietnam

South Vietnam

