Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market Report 2021: Historical Years of 2011-2018, Base Year of 2019, Estimates for 2020 & Forecasts 2021-2030

The Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market was valued USD 177.25 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 544.92 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.58% during the forecast period.

Rapidly improving economic conditions and financial status of the consumers and scarcity of clean drinking water, to drive the Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market. Moreover, Vietnam water purifier market is recognized as one of the fastest growing water purifier markets in Asia-Pacific, which has resulted in emergence of one of the largest consumers and manufacturing bases in the country.

Natural water reserves in parts of Vietnam are vanishing as a result of climate changes and drought, aggravating the water management problem in the country. Growing focus on health and wellness in addition to depleting sources of water are expected to push the demand for table mounted water purifiers in the next five years.

The Vietnamese Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on price segment, sales channel, technology and region. Based on technology, RO segment led the market in 2019 with share of 72.49%. RO technology is cost effective and have high performance efficiency, leading to its increased adoption over other purification technologies.

Companies operating in the market are increasing their online presence through online support systems such as dedicated product video mapping offering all the details and benefits of using products. Doing so, is helping companies to increase their sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2011-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2030

Key Target Audience:

Table Mounted Water Purifiers manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Table Mounted Water Purifiers market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market: Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Preferred Point of Purchase

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Price Segment (Low, Medium, High)

5.2.2. By Technology (RO, UF, NF, UV and Others)

5.2.3. By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade)

5.2.3.1. Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Online Sales, By Top 3 Online Players (Market Share, 2019)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region (North Vietnam, Central Vietnam and South Vietnam)

5.3. Vietnam Consumer Appliances Retail Market Share (By Consumer Appliances Type)

5.4. List of Best Selling Models Sold Through Offline & Online Channel

5.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology & By Region)



6. Vietnam RO Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Sales Channel



7. Vietnam UF Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Sales Channel



8. Vietnam NF Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Sales Channel



9. Vietnam UV Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Sales Channel



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Table Mounted Water Purifiers Market



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Supply Chain Analysis



15. Vietnam Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Karofi Group Joint Stock Company

16.2. The Kangaroo Group

16.3. SUNHOUSE Vietnam Co., Ltd.

16.4. A.O. Smith Vietnam Company Limited

16.5. Carpa Vietnam Trade Joint Stock Company (Coway)

16.6. Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited

16.7. Water Supply and Sewerage Technology Development Joint Stock Company (HTECH)

16.8. 3M Vietnam Co., Ltd

16.9. Best Water Technology

16.10. DuPont Vietnam Limited



17. Strategic Recommendations



