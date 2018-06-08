Vietnam Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 by By Mode (POU & POE), Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount), Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV)

Vietnam water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% by 2023, on the back of growing industrialization and rising concerns regarding ill-effects of consuming poor-quality water.

Growing technological advancements in water purification systems, emerging trend of online sales of water purifiers and increasing per capita income are some of the other key factors expected to propel sales of water purifiers in the country over the coming years. Furthermore, growth in the market is anticipated to be aided by the ubiquitous presence of distributors and rising adoption of nanofiltration technology.

Vietnam Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Vietnam:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in Vietnam water purifiers market include



Kangaroo Vietnam

Karofi Vietnam Joint Stock Company

SUNHOUSE Vietnam Co., Ltd.

A.O. Smith Vietnam

3M Vietnam Ltd.

Vietnam Ltd. Htech Vietnam Ltd.

Myota Vietnam Co., Ltd

Best Water Technology

Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited

Coway Vietnam

Market Trends & Developments



New Product Launch

Propelling Demand for Multi-Stage Purification Systems

High Demand for portable Water Purifiers

Increasing E-commerce Presence

Adoption of Nanofiltration Technology

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Vietnam Water Scenario



6. Vietnam Water Purifier Market Outlook



7. Vietnam Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Vietnam Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Vietnam Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Pricing Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Vietnam Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. Annexure



