Vietnam Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 by By Mode (POU & POE), Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount), Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV)

The "Vietnam Water Purifiers Market By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vietnam water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% by 2023, on the back of growing industrialization and rising concerns regarding ill-effects of consuming poor-quality water.
Growing technological advancements in water purification systems, emerging trend of online sales of water purifiers and increasing per capita income are some of the other key factors expected to propel sales of water purifiers in the country over the coming years. Furthermore, growth in the market is anticipated to be aided by the ubiquitous presence of distributors and rising adoption of nanofiltration technology.
Vietnam Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Vietnam:
- Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Vietnam water purifiers market include
- Kangaroo Vietnam
- Karofi Vietnam Joint Stock Company
- SUNHOUSE Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- A.O. Smith Vietnam
- 3M Vietnam Ltd.
- Htech Vietnam Ltd.
- Myota Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Best Water Technology
- Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited
- Coway Vietnam
Market Trends & Developments
- New Product Launch
- Propelling Demand for Multi-Stage Purification Systems
- High Demand for portable Water Purifiers
- Increasing E-commerce Presence
- Adoption of Nanofiltration Technology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Vietnam Water Scenario
6. Vietnam Water Purifier Market Outlook
7. Vietnam Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8. Vietnam Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9. Vietnam Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Pricing Analysis
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Vietnam Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. Annexure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bqd4pc/vietnam_water?w=5
