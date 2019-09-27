Viettel leads the top 10 most valuable brands in Vietnam in two consecutive years, valuated at more than US$4.3 billion

Viettel's brand value increased by 20%, equivalent to more than US$1.5 billion in comparison to the year of 2018, which is nearly 3 times more valuable than the second ranked brand and equal to the total value of the 3 following brands in the list. This is the second consecutive year Viettel has led the list, among the Top 10 most valuable brands in Vietnam.

Viettel continues, with the current brand value, to be the only brand of Vietnam and one of the eight brands of Southeast Asia to be listed in the Top 500 most valuable brands in the world announced by Brand Finance.

Viettel's brand value is valuated highly thanks to the strong growth in 10 overseas markets, and the Viettel Group's development in many key areas such as: telecommunications, electronic and telecommunications industry, network security industry.

Brand Finance is the world's leading branded business valuation organization based in the United Kingdom (UK). Brand Finance's valuation results are officially used and published on leading communication channels such as BBC, CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, The Economist, The Wallstreet Journal, etc.

Mr. Samir Dixit, Managing Director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific, said: "The brands in Top 10 combine to 68% of the total brand value of Top 50 brands in Vietnam. Brand value is an aspect to increase business value for enterprises. This is evidenced by the fact that 52% of the global enterprise value today is intangible, created by the brand value."

In 2019, Viettel has focused on digital transformation aiming at promoting the formation of a digital economy and digital society. It has successfully deployed the Smart Operations Center in Thua Thien Hue Province. This Center recently won Telecom Asia Awards 2019 in Asian most innovative smart cities category.

Viettel has deployed 5G broadcasting and put the IoT connection infrastructure into operation. Especially with 5G, Viettel has become the first network operator in Vietnam to make a successful connection on mobile network, thereby making Vietnam one of the earliest countries to successfully test 5G network in the world. In addition, it has also become a pioneer in bringing 5G technology to international investment markets such as Cambodia (July 2019); and Myanmar (August 2019).

