Viettel Marks 20 Years of Global Expansion, Overseas Revenue Up 25%

HANOI, Vietnam, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group marked the 20th anniversary of its international business operations, highlighting two decades of expansion that have positioned the Vietnamese company among the world's multi-market telecom operators.

Viettel began its international journey in 2006 with its first overseas investment in Cambodia. Over the past two decades, the Group has expanded its presence to 16 countries, including operational markets and representative offices.

Nowadays, Viettel operates telecommunications networks in 10 international markets, holding the No.1 market position in seven countries. The company's overseas operations generate more than USD 3 billion in annual revenue and have maintained average growth of around 20% for several consecutive years.

Financial results released earlier this year also reflect the strong momentum of Viettel's global business. According to audited financial statements from Viettel Global, international operations recorded net revenue of VND 44.27 trillion (approximately USD 1.74 billion) in 2025, representing 25% year-on-year growth and the highest level since Viettel began investing abroad.

Profitability also improved significantly. Net profit after tax reached VND 11.25 trillion (around USD 442 million), up 57% compared with the previous year, while profit attributable to the parent company rose 65% to over VND 9.3 trillion (approximately USD 365 million).

The strong performance has improved the efficiency of Viettel's international investments. By the end of 2025, the capital recovery ratio reached 92%, while the market capitalization of Viettel Global stands at approximately USD 10 billion. Overseas operations have also become a stable source of capital inflow to Vietnam, contributing USD 350–400 million in repatriated cash annually in recent years.

At the anniversary ceremony held on March 28, Viettel Global was awarded the prestigious Hero of Labour, one of Vietnam's highest state honors for organizations with outstanding achievements in innovation and productivity.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Phan Van Giang, Member of the Politburo and Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the State said Viettel's international expansion demonstrates the company's pioneering spirit and its ability to master advanced technologies while transforming from a domestic telecom operator into a global technology enterprise. He added that Viettel's overseas presence also contributes to strengthening cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and its international partners.

According to Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman and CEO of Viettel Group, Viettel aims to continue expanding telecommunications services while developing new areas such as digital technology, high-tech industry, e-commerce and logistics. The Group targets minimum annual growth of 20% in its global operations.

After two decades abroad, Viettel is transitioning from a model focused primarily on overseas investment to a broader global business strategy known internally as "Go Global 2.0." The strategy aims to bring the capabilities of a Vietnamese high-tech industrial and technology group to international markets, contributing to the growing global presence of Vietnam's technology sector.

SOURCE Viettel Group