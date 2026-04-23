HANOI, Vietnam, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Post, a member of Viettel Group, and FedEx today announced a strategic partnership in Vietnam aimed at enhancing cross-border logistics capabilities and strengthening the connection between Vietnamese businesses and global supply chains.

Viettel Post and FedEx Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Cross-Border Logistics in Vietnam

Under the agreement, effective April 26, 2026, Viettel Post will serve as FedEx's National Network Provider (NNP) in Vietnam. As part of the partnership, FedEx will leverage Viettel Post's nationwide logistics network, transportation fleet, and domestic infrastructure to better serve shipping demand in the Vietnamese market.

Viettel Post will undertake key operational roles including shipment pickup and delivery, first- and last-mile operations, warehousing, coordination of import–export customs clearance, and last-mile distribution.

Speaking at the partnership announcement ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said the cooperation is expected to contribute to strengthening Vietnam's logistics capacity and trade development. He noted that the partnership represents an important step toward more integrated and efficient supply chains.

Mr. Phung Van Cuong, CEO of Viettel Post, said: "This partnership demonstrates that Vietnamese enterprises can deeply participate in the global logistics ecosystem when they possess strong capabilities, robust operational systems, and the ability to meet international standards.

Viettel Post will continue to raise standards in speed, service quality, transparency, operational control, and customer experience. We see this not only as a partnership opportunity but also as an opportunity to learn, standardize, and accelerate our development."

According to Viettel Post, the combination of FedEx's global operational standards and Viettel Post's execution capability in Vietnam will help establish a large-scale cross-border logistics system aligned with international standards. The two sides plan to collaborate across key logistics services, including operations management, shipment collection, last-mile delivery, customs clearance, and warehouse operations at major aviation logistics hubs.

The partnership is expected to handle nearly 2 million shipments annually, with a total volume of more than 26,000 tons, connecting goods from Vietnam to over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The scale of cooperation is expected to contribute to strengthening Vietnam's cross-border logistics capacity and supporting businesses in accessing global markets.

Mr. Masamichi Ujiie, President of FedEx Asia Pacific, said: "Vietnam continues to be a key strategic market in FedEx's regional growth strategy. By partnering with a leading and trusted national logistics provider like Viettel Post, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to Vietnam while enhancing our ability to deliver faster, more flexible, and better-connected global services to customers."

In the coming period, Viettel Post will continue investing in infrastructure, technology, operations, and workforce development while working closely with FedEx to effectively implement the partnership and further strengthen Vietnam's international logistics connectivity.

SOURCE Viettel Group