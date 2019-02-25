Viettel unveils technology solutions to help boost the seafood industry's safety and legal compliance

Using its technology and creativity, Viettel aims to help these fishermen solve their problems using the S-Tracking Device, the Automatic Identification System and the HF Communication Transceiver.

The S-Tracking Device provides users with the latest weather updates to help fishermen avoid inclement weather while sending warnings to ships that face potential danger. The vessel's real-time data will also be recorded and will be sent to its base every hour so if the vessel enters restricted areas, an alert will be sent to the crew. All warnings issued to the fishermen will be confidential.

The Automatic Identification System, meanwhile, prevents any potential collision with a high-tech alarm system that warns the crew of any collision and border crossing alert. Using a practical and friendly user interface, the AIS system can also utilise satellite and GSM connection to provide information about the vessel and issue alerts. Should fishermen be in danger, they will be able to send a SOS signal from inside the vessel, whereas for other similar products on the market, the crew will have to stand out in the open to send a signal.

Another device unveiled by Viettel is the HF Communication Transceiver which is equipped with a chip-based Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology along with GPS and GSM/GPRS modules. The modules allow the crew to make calls at a lower cost compared with similar products on the market that only offers satellite connection. However, should there be no reception, this state-of-the-art device will continue to operate - the vessel's coordinates will be transmitted to the base via HF or satellite waves.

"We look forward to presenting Viettel's ability to produce short-wave transmitting devices to international customers, whereby products for fishermen are just the starting point because behind successful production of such products, Viettel has mastered lots of core technologies such as radio transceiver, data transmission encryption, security technology," says Nguyen Dinh Chien, Deputy General Director of Viettel Group.

Viettel hopes these three technological products will first be able to help more than a million Vietnamese fishermen with their offshore and inshore duties. Moving forward, Viettel will bring these solutions to developing markets which have achieved significant telecommunications success over the past 10 years including Cambodia, Myanmar, East Timor and Tanzania to help the seafood industry enhance their safety and legal compliance.

