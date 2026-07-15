View Boston Launches "Kids Enter Free" Promotion for the Ultimate Summer Family Experience

The observation deck atop the Prudential Tower welcomes up to four kids for free with every adult ticket, starting this week

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- View Boston, the city's preeminent observation deck experience atop the Prudential Tower, announced a new family friendly summer offering. Beginning today, View Boston will launch an exclusive "Kids Enter Free" promotion, allowing families to experience summer in the city from 750 feet above it all.

View Boston, the city's preeminent observation deck experience atop the Prudential Tower, launches exclusive “Kids Enter Free” promotion, allowing families to experience summer in the city from 750 feet above it all.

Under this new promotion, up to four kids can enter free with the purchase of every adult ticket. View Boston is the premiere destination to soak up the city's iconic summer and ideal itinerary stop when planning things to do in Boston with kids — whether it's grabbing a refreshment before a game at Fenway Park or taking in 360-degree aerial views of the city ahead of the Tall Ships maritime celebration harbor-side. This is also a chance to experience Summer Reimagined, a bold new immersive exhibit that transforms the observation deck into a vibrant destination.

"Summer is the perfect time for families to explore the beautiful sights of Boston," said Mackenzie Finn, director of marketing at View Boston. "Through our 'Kids Enter Free' promotion, we want to make it easier and affordable for families to create unforgettable memories with their children above the city's skyline."

This promotion is valid for tickets purchased both online and at the box office. Families are encouraged to take advantage of this deal before the summer ends and the school year begins.

*Terms: Offer valid for up to four (4) free youth tickets with the purchase of one (1) adult ticket. Free youth tickets are valid for children ages 12 and under. Offer may not be combined with any other offers, discounts, promotions, or rewards. Valid for direct purchases only. Offer not valid on third-party sites.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, please visit viewboston.com.

About View Boston

View Boston is the city's preeminent observation deck experience, offering unrivaled 360-degree views of Boston's breathtaking skyline from the top three floors of the iconic Prudential Tower in the heart of Back Bay. This 59,000-square-foot destination features indoor and outdoor panoramic views, an open-air roof deck, a rooftop bar, and state-of-the-art immersive experiential exhibits — all within Prudential Center, Boston's landmark destination for dining, retail, arts, and culture.

Honored with multiple awards — including blooloop's World's Best Observation Deck Experiences, Forbes Top 10 Boston Attractions, and Muse Awards 2024 Gold and Platinum winner — View Boston continues to set the standard for exceptional observation experiences. Whether discovering famed landmarks and hidden gems or meeting friends for a sunset cocktail, View Boston is at the top of the list of things to do in Boston for locals and visitors alike.

For more information, please visit viewboston.com or follow View Boston on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Eva Wasko

SVP, Public Relations

A&G (Allen & Gerritsen)

[email protected]

SOURCE View Boston