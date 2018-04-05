ViewLift Appoints Top Talent from NeuLion and Lionsgate

Vishal Parikh joins ViewLift as VP, Head of Product, bringing over 7 years of experience leading Product and Technology in the Media & Entertainment industry. Vishal was formerly the VP of Product & Technology of the portfolio of video streaming startups (subscription and advertising-based) at Lionsgate: Laugh Out Loud by Kevin Hart, Pantaya (premium Spanish-language movies), Tribeca Shortlist and Comic-Con HQ. These four new direct-to-consumer businesses, launched within 18 months at Lionsgate, demonstrate his talents in bringing brands rapidly into the digital marketplace, creating additional revenue streams for content owners. Vishal's ability to strategically build and launch innovative solutions, combined with his forward-thinking leadership, provides a stronger foundation for growth and success for ViewLift and its clients.

Manish Bahl joins the team as the VP of Client Solutions, bringing extensive experience in digital media product delivery and strategy. His extensive career includes launches of industry-leading features ranging from 4K Live Streaming to DRM delivery for subscription, TVE, and ad-supported services. Acting as a bridge between technical teams and content owners, Manish has increased business value for his clients, and in the process, become their trusted advisor for video technology. Manish joins ViewLift from NeuLion Inc. where he was VP of Service Delivery and supported streaming services on web, mobile and connected devices. Previously, Manish was at Frankly Inc. (formerly WorldNow) where he led Video Infrastructure, delivering a leading solution for local news broadcasters. Manish's technical knowledge and deep operational experience, on a global stage, enable clients to provide the richest user experience rapidly and cost-effectively.

"Our clients want the most innovative streaming platform, and the guidance of the industry's most experienced operators," noted Rick Allen, ViewLift's CEO. "Over the last 18 months, we have made ViewLift the most scalable, cost-effective and feature-rich platform – and now with Vishal and Manish part of our senior executive team, we have the right guides for both the consumer and client experience."

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, education providers and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift's founding team brings years of domain experience as an operator (not just a technology provider) and strong industry relationships to offer a complete end-to-end solution for creating, launching and monetizing video applications across 30 device platforms. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. ViewLift is backed by leading VC firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Comcast Ventures, and Clark Enterprises, as well as tech and media pioneers Ted Leonsis, Steve and Jean Case, Terry Semel, Robert McCormack and others. ViewLift clients include: NBCU; TEGNA; Monumental Sports Network; The Great Courses; Lax Sports Network; Major League Lacrosse; Arena Football League; the five owned-and-operated channels of SnagFilms; and others.

