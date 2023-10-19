Vieworks' Bendable X-ray Detectors to Redefine NDT (Non-destructive testing) Market at ASNT 2023

ANYANG, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, an industry-leading innovator in x-ray imaging solutions, is set to exhibit at the renowned ASNT (American Society for Nondestructive Testing) conference for the first time in 2023. The company's ambition is to introduce its state-of-the-art x-ray detectors to the US non-destructive testing market. The exhibition will take place from October 23rd to 25th in Austin, Texas (Vieworks booth: 921).

Vieworks' New Bendable series for NDT
Vieworks' showcase will feature its advanced flexible x-ray detectors (VIVIX-V 2530F, VIVIX-V 3643F) and the groundbreaking bendable x-ray detectors (VIVIX-V 1025B and VIVIX-V 1043B). The latter has already created waves in the European market after its debut at ECNDT earlier this year.

The key features of the bendable detectors are set to change the landscape of non-destructive testing. Boasting a superior resolution with a 99-micrometer pixel pitch, these detectors present an unmatched advantage by greatly reducing distortion, especially on curved surfaces. Their innovative design allows them to be attached closely to non-flat surfaces, which translates to pristine image quality, even in the most challenging terrains. Moreover, these detectors are proficient in both front and rear inspection, underscoring their wide-ranging applications in the field.

In a recent discussion about Vieworks' participation at ASNT, Mr. Hong, Vice President of Vieworks, expressed his enthusiasm. "Exhibiting at ASNT is a pivotal moment for Vieworks. It's our gateway to introducing our cutting-edge technology to the US market. Our bendable x-ray detectors, with their superior resolution and adaptability, are set to redefine non-destructive testing. We're not just showcasing a product; we're introducing a revolution."

