Vieworks to debut all new DR detectors at RSNA 2019

VIVIX-S V series

Offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530V), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643V), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343V)

Superior image quality with its cutting-edge hardware design and advanced imaging processing technology

Fast and stable wireless communication (802.11ac and 3 internal antennas)

Robust design (100 cm drop tested, 300 kg load limit)

IP67 water and dust resistance

Wide operating temperature of 0℃ to 40℃

Great portability with built-in handles

Convenient charging (USB-C type, cradle, magnetic tether connector)

Long lasting battery of 14 hours

Bundle software package (image acquisition software and mini-PACS)

* This series is currently under the FDA 510(k) clearance process.

VIVIX-M series

Retrofit detector for upgrading the analog systems to digital: offered in 18x24cm (VIVIX-M 1824S) and 24x30cm (VIVIX-M 2430S) with a digital mammography acquisition software, VXvue Mammo.

DR detector for 3D mammography systems: with the maximum frame rate of 4 fps, it supports easy integration with the system.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by providing professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.